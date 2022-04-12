Christmas Tree Shops® Helps 'Ease the Squeeze' With New Inflation Relief Program

MIDDLEBORO, Mass., April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Christmas Tree Shops® (CTS) today announced the launch of its Ease the Squeeze program designed to help alleviate the effects of inflation for its customers. While the cost of groceries and daily necessities surges, CTS is committed to lending a helping hand to the communities it serves that have been impacted by continually rising prices. As a leading home goods brick-and-mortar value retailer, CTS is renowned for its ever-changing merchandise, from everyday essentials to seasonal goods/decor and beyond.



To sign up for the Ease the Squeeze program, customers can purchase a savings card for a one-time fee of $19.99 at their local CTS store. The card will enable them to receive ten percent off food, coffee, beverages and personal care items through January 31, 2023. In addition, when customers complete their registration for the program, they will receive two bonus $10 off $50 coupons they will be able to redeem in store.

"At CTS, our customers are at the heart of everything we do. We recognize that inflation has been squeezing everyone's wallets extra tight these days, and we wanted to provide some much-needed relief," said Pam Salkovitz, Christmas Tree Shops' Owner and CEO. "We want to remind our customers that we are here for them to get daily necessities and maximize their savings. We have exactly what they need, all in one place."

With three new CTS stores opening this summer in Florida, the company aims to strengthen its brick-and-mortar footprint and continue to serve new communities with exciting selections of merchandise and great values.

The Ease the Squeeze savings card will be available for a limited time only.

About Christmas Tree Shops

CTS is a value brick-and-mortar home goods retailer with a specialty in seasonal products. The Christmas Tree Shops experience revolves around a trend-right, always-changing mix of merchandise that makes each customer visit a shopping adventure of anticipation and delight. The 50-year-old company has roots in the Northeast with the first store located on Cape Cod, Massachusetts, and today operates 80 stores in 20 states.

