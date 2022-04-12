White Oil Creating a Buzz in the Mineral Oil Market. The Mineral Oil Market to Hit $4.9 Billion by 2027 - Arizton

Chicago, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the mineral oil market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4% during 2022-2027. Growing demand from the personal care industry, pharmaceutical industry, and a surge in demand for white oil are the major drivers in the mineral oil market.
Mineral Oil Market Report Scope
|Report Attributes
|Details
|MARKET SIZE (2027)
|$ 4.9 Billion
|MARKET SIZE (VOLUME) (2027)
|2290 Kiloton
|CAGR (2022-2027)
|4%
|LARGEST END-USER SEGMENT
|Pharmaceutical Sector
|LARGEST MARKET
|Asia-Pacific
|BASE YEAR
|2021
|FORECAST YEAR
|2022-2027
|COUNTRIES COVERED
|United States, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Germany, Italy, UK, France, and Spain
White Mineral Oil: A $3 Billion Worth Market by 2027
White mineral oils accounted for 67% of the market share in 2021. These are highly used in formulations such as antibiotics, sunscreens, and baby oils due to their good lubrication, moisture repelling, and desirable skin effects.
Base oil suppliers are observing high competition in the global market. The growing human requirements and technological advancements are projected to expand the range of goods that employ white mineral oils in the future. White mineral oil is one of the most widely used and consumed oils. The increasing popularity and applications of white mineral oil will grow rapidly in the upcoming years.
Key Insights
- In 2021, pharmaceutical was estimated as the largest end-use industry with a 40.5% market share. Mineral oil is increasingly being used as laxative, IVF procedures, nasal sprays, vaccines, and antibiotics in the pharmaceutical sector.
- Mineral oils are utilized in infant lotions, cold creams, ointments, and a number of other cosmetic items in the personal care business. The personal care industry is the fastest-growing segment projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.25% during the forecast period.
- Advanced technologies such as mineral oils for hybrid engines, next-generation mineral oil-based hydraulic systems will further drive the market by enabling advantages such as higher efficiency, longer lifespan, and reduced operational costs.
- Emerging economies such as India, China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Brazil, Argentina, and others are the major markets for mineral oil.
Mineral Oil Market Segmentation Analysis
Market Segmentation by Type
- Paraffinic Oil
- Naphthenic Oil
- Aromatic Oil
Market Segmentation by Grade
- Technical Oil
- White Oil
Market Segmentation by End-Use
- Personal Care
- Food and Beverages
- Industrial
- Pharmaceutical
- Other
Market Segmentation by Geography
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- APAC
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Indonesia
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- South Africa
Strategies Adopted by Players in the Mineral Oil Market
In the mineral oil market, companies compete on a strategic level. Growing sustainable processes and initiatives is a struggle for all businesses globally. Technological advancements, as well as environmental and economic constraints, are boosting the demand for less carcinogenic mineral oil. To maintain a competitive advantage over other suppliers, vendors must create new technologies and stay current with forthcoming advances. Mergers & acquisitions offer several benefits, such as better access to procuring raw materials, distribution, and R&D. Companies are adopting mergers & acquisitions to establish their presence in the mineral oil market.
Key Vendors
- British Petroleum
- ExxonMobil
- Petro-Canada
- Shell
- Sinopec
Other Prominent Vendors
- Addinol
- Amalie Oil
- BASF
- Chevron
- Clariant
- DOW
- Eastman
- Eneos
- Eni
- Fuchs
- Opet
- Radco
- Renkert Oil
- Rosneft
- Sasol
- Sonneborn
- Seojin Chemicals
- Suncor Energy
- Total Energies
- Unicorn Petroleum
Explore our chemicals & materials profile to know more about the industry.
