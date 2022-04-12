District Attorney Asks for Default Judgment Against Extremist Group After Militia Leader Destroys Evidence

Albuquerque, NM, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bernalillo County District Attorney Raul Torrez filed a motion for default judgment against the extremist militia group known as the New Mexico Civil Guard (NMCG). The motion is based on numerous discovery violations including those committed by the group's leader and convicted felon, Bryce Provance.

During a recent deposition, Provance, invoked his "right as a free man under the Constitution" and his right against self-incrimination covering a range of topics, including identifying himself for the record or explaining various documents he brought with him to the deposition.

One of the "personal" documents Provance shared with counsel at the deposition included references to lawyers for the state's case and an illustration that he created which featured explicit sexual content. In addition to the drawing, Provance also admitted to destroying any and all evidence by bleaching and then burning his hard drive …"when I was forced from the New Mexico Civil Guard based on my past, I destroyed all documentation, shredded and burned all membership files, I shredded and burned anything regarding the structure of the New Mexico Civil Guard, I also poured bleach on the hard drive of my laptop and burned it."

"Provance's conduct during the recent deposition is a clear indication that these extremists have no respect for the community of the rule of law," said District Attorney Raul Torrez. "No matter the blatant disrespect and heinous behavior that this party exhibits, my office will continue the fight to keep this unlawful militia from terrorizing the public."

In addition to the request for default judgment the State also asks the court to require NMCG to show cause why it should not be held in contempt for failing to comply with a Court-ordered deposition; render a judgment by default against NMCG; and direct both NMCG and its attorney to pay the State's reasonable expenses, including attorney's fees.

See attached for the motion. To view the full March 3rd deposition click here.

