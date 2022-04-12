ATLAS FILTRI NORTH AMERICA Announces New CEO & VP of National Sales

WALLINGFORD, Conn., April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATLAS FILTRI NORTH AMERICA, a wholly owned subsidiary of ATLAS FILTRI s.r.l., a leading manufacturer of sustainable water purification solutions since 1975, has appointed Alvaro Santos as Chief Executive Officer.

Santos brings extensive experience in global business management having previously worked for Parker Hannifin as Director of Global Sales and Business Processes. He has served as Chief Operating Officer at ATLAS FILTRI NORTH AMERICA since 2019 and in his new role he will oversee the company's accelerated and environmentally responsible growth in the water purification market in the North American region.

He holds a degree in Mechanical Engineering from the IST in Portugal, a Master's in Science Degree (MSc) in Petroleum Products and I.C. Engines from the IFP school in France and received his Master's in Business Administration (M.B.A) from UCONN School of Business in Connecticut. Alvaro is fluent in five languages which has streamlined communication and efficiency across the organization and its global partners:

"I am humbled and honored to start this role during these exciting times at ATLAS FILTRI. We will continue to position ourselves for an accelerated and environmentally responsible growth in water purification thru our people first approach and our customer centric culture. I couldn't be prouder of our talented employees, business partners and associates who make our success possible every day. I am genuinely excited to take part of this journey and I look forward to working with all of you.

As our team grows and our presence expands across the market, I am announcing the appointment of Michael Pennington as Vice-President of Sales for North America. Pennington has over three decades in water purification experience and has served as Director of National Sales since 2016 at ATLAS FILTRI NORTH AMERICA. His performance has been pivotal for the growth of the company and in his new role he will take on further strategic and growth-related projects while overseeing the expansion into other market areas."

Santos succeeds Gary Fappiano, a veteran in the water industry and former executive of CUNO, who went to start a joint venture with ATLAS FILTRI s.r.l to create ATLAS FILTRI NORTH AMERICA in 2016.

About ATLAS FILTRI s.r.l

ATLAS FILTRI s.r.l. is family-owned, headquartered in Limena, Italy since 1975. It designs and manufacturers best-in-class, environmentally responsible water filtration purification products. It developed a state-of-the-art, highly automated plastic injection molding production facility allowing to control manufacturing costs and quality while enabling it to continually operate in the Northern Italian region since its inception. Over 90% of its products is exported to over 95 countries. Atlas Filtri counts more than 300 distribution partners and 3,000 customers with subsidiaries in Wallingford, CT, and in Shanghai.

