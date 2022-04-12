Southside Bancshares, Inc. Announces First Quarter Earnings Call

TYLER, Texas, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Southside Bancshares, Inc. ("Southside") SBSI, the holding company for Southside Bank, announced today it will release its first quarter financial results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 26, 2022. Southside will host a conference call to discuss its results on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. CST.
The call will be hosted by Lee R. Gibson, President and CEO, Julie Shamburger, CFO and Lindsey Bailes, VP, Investor Relations. Following prepared remarks there will be a question and answer session for the analyst community.
The Conference Call Details
The call can be accessed by dialing 844-775-2540 and by identifying the conference ID number 2435789 or by identifying "Southside Bancshares, Inc. First Quarter 2022 Earnings Call". To listen to the call via webcast, register at https://investors.southside.com.
For those unable to listen to the conference call live, a recording will be available from approximately 2:00 p.m. CST April 26, 2022 through 2:00 p.m. CST May 8, 2022 by accessing the company website, https://investors.southside.com.
It is recommended that those wishing to participate in the conference call dial-in or register on the website approximately 5 to 10 minutes prior to the call to ensure a more efficient registration process.
About Southside Bancshares, Inc.
Southside Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Tyler, Texas, with approximately $7.26 billion in assets as of December 31, 2021. Through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Southside Bank, Southside currently operates 56 branches and a network of 73 ATMs/ITMs throughout East Texas, Southeast Texas and the greater Dallas/Fort Worth, Austin and Houston areas. Serving customers since 1960, Southside Bank is a community-focused financial institution that offers a full range of financial products and services to individuals and businesses. These products and services include consumer and commercial loans, mortgages, deposit accounts, safe deposit boxes, treasury management, wealth management, trust services, brokerage services and an array of online and mobile services.
To learn more about Southside Bancshares, Inc., please visit our investor relations website at https://investors.southside.com. Our investor relations site provides a detailed overview of our activities, financial information and historical stock price data. To receive e-mail notification of company news, events and stock activity, please register on the E-mail Notification portion of the website. Questions or comments may be directed to Lindsey Bailes at 903-630-7965, or lindsey.bailes@southside.com.
For further information:
Lindsey Bailes
903-630-7965
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.