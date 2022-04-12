Cloud-Based Auto Dialer Software Is Expected To Emerge Strongest, With an Expected CAGR Of 9.4% from 2022 to 2032: Fact.MR Analysis

United States, Rockville, MD, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global auto dialer software market is likely to be valued at US$ 417 Million in FY 2022, up from US$ 382 Million in 2021.

During the past year, the industry registered a Y-o-Y increase worth 9.2%. From 2022-2032, auto dialer software sales are poised to flourish at a CAGR of 9.5% to reach a value of US$ 1 Billion by the end of the said forecast period.

The market for auto dialer software is poised to yield absolute dollar growth worth US$ 614.1 Million until 2032. Demand for cloud based auto dialer software will continue to flourish, with a documented CAGR of 9.6% during the 2015-2021 historical period of assessment, while predictive dialer sales flourished at a rate of 9.4% during the same time period. The U.S will dominate the global market, registering a growth opportunity worth US$ 214.7 Million from 2022-2032.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Sales of Auto Dialer Software"

60 Tables and

102 Figures

170 Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7211

Key Drivers Stimulating Auto Dialer Software Industry Expansion

Globally, enterprises are seeking to enhance business productivity by outsourcing their operations to third parties. Companies are moving away from relying on in-house call center teams to hiring professional telemarketing and telecommunications service providers. This helps industries maintain revenue and profit margins as it significantly enhances research capabilities and eventually improves productivity.

Deploying auto dialer software helps organizations differentiate easily between productive and unproductive calls, along with eliminating the need of spending time while manual dialing. Since manual dialing is becoming outdated, usage of automatic dialer software has been increasing as it minimizes the idle time as well as improves call connect ratio, thus improving overall operational efficiency for sales organizations.

Moreover, issues such as misdialing, call drops as well as excessive waiting times are comparatively reduced with the help of auto dialer software, thus affecting its market growth. With availability of different types of software, demanding applications such as predictive and progressive dialing features are efficiently deployed across various organizations to meet customer requirements. Growth of major industry verticals such as e-commerce, banking and financial services have helped in adopting auto dialer software to reach out to large number of customers and provide services within lesser time intervals.

Country-wise Analysis

Fact.MR anticipates the auto dialer software industry across the U.S to experience maximum growth, at a CAGR of 9.3% from 2022 to 2032. The market is anticipated to yield a dollar opportunity worth US$ 214.7 Million to reach a value of US$ 365.3 Million by the end of the said forecast period. Growth is attributed to the presence of a booming call center industry.

Call centers have radically transformed the manner in which customers communicate with companies. In the U.S, call centers have become unified hubs of communication tools, allowing for direct connection between customers and clients across multiple channels, platforms and devices. Many call centers are also shifting towards cloud hosted solutions.

It was estimated that in 2019, 66% of global call centers were situated in the U.S alone, with more than 10% of them earning revenues exceeding US$ 25 Billion. This number is only forecast to increase in the future, which is why major enterprises are investing in advanced auto dialer software solutions which will enable a more streamlined exchange between themselves and potential customers.

To learn more about Auto Dialer Software Market, you can get in touch with our Analyst at https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=7211

Competitive Landscape

Prominent auto dialer software providers are reliant on partnerships, collaborations, acquisitions and new software launches so as to stay afloat in the global market. Constant innovations to ensure a seamless client-customer relationship are the main focus of prominent market players.

Agile CRM is a prominent auto dialer software provider. The company offers software solutions aimed at automating, streamlining and managing telephone outreach for call centers. It offers solutions concerning outbound calls, inbound calls, missed call alerts, call tags and call reporting among other functions

On a similar note, Voiptime Cloud offers a broad range of cloud-based predictive dialer solutions, which are easy to use, affordable and scalable for outbound calling campaigns. The software is capable of enhancing agent talking time up to 300%, permitting running up to 20 concurrent call attempts per agent.

Voicent Communications Inc. is yet another pioneer in the global auto dialer software industry, offering a robust Inbound Contact Center Solution. The solution provides real-time historical tracking and reporting of agent performance and availability, whisper coaching & monitoring, enables automated compliance with the FTC Dropped Calls Rule, and integration with other call center tools

Key Companies Profiled

Agile CRM

CallFire Inc.

Voiptime Cloud

Voicent Communications Inc.

OnTimeTelecom

A-Star Group

Arbeit Software

CallOnTheGo

Vert-Age Dialer

Get Customization on this Auto Dialer Software Demand Report for Specific Research Solutions at https://www.factmr.com/checkout/7211

Key Segments Covered in the Auto Dialer Software Industry Survey

Auto Dialer Software by Deployment Type :

Cloud-based Auto Dialer Software

On-premise Auto Dialer Software

Auto Dialer Software by Type :

Predictive Auto Dialer Software

Progress Auto Dialer Software

Power Auto Dialer Software

Preview Auto Dialer Software

Auto Dialer Software by End Users :

Auto Dialer Software for Banking & Financial Services

Auto Dialer Software for Healthcare

Auto Dialer Software for Utilities

Auto Dialer Software for Telecommunications

Auto Dialer Software for Other End Users

Auto Dialer Software by Organization Size :

Auto Dialer Software for Large Enterprises

Auto Dialer Software for SMEs

Auto Dialer Software by Region :

North America Auto Dialer Software Market

Latin America Auto Dialer Software Market

Europe Auto Dialer Software Market

Asia Pacific Auto Dialer Software Market

Middle East & Africa Auto Dialer Software Market

Check out more studies related to Technology Industry, conducted by Fact.MR:

Cognitive Assessment and Training Market Outlook (2022-2032) – Advancements in IT systems and healthcare technologies plays an important role in fueling growth of cognitive assessment solutions in many of the developed and developing countries. From 2022 to 2032, Fact.MR expects the market for cognitive assessment and training to experience a CAGR of 16.5%.

Demand for Advanced Metering Infrastructure from 2022 to 2032 - In the U.S., the number of houses represents the potential market scope for utilities providing gas, and as new homes are being built, sales of smart gas meters are also expected to rise. Manufacturers of smart gas meters in the U.S. are eyeing to cash in this potential as demand increases. A CAGR of 10% is anticipated for the market in the U.S.

Rapid Urbanization to drive the Expansion of the Building Information Modeling Industry - North America is expected to contribute 10% of total building information modeling market revenue. As the GIS business transitions to 3D modelling, a massive upheaval is brewing. The evolution illustrates the design and construction industry's movement from 2D to 3D BIM, suggesting the rise of GIS and BIM integration into a single holistic environment, which is predicted to boost the market.

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That's why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we'll be an able research partner.