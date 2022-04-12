National Bank Holdings Corporation Announces Date for 2022 First Quarter Earnings Release

DENVER, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Bank Holdings Corporation NBHC expects to report its first quarter financial results after the markets close on Monday, April 18, 2022. Management will host a conference call to review the results at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, April 19, 2022. Interested parties may listen to this call by dialing (800) 289-0720/+44 (0)330 165 4012 (United Kingdom) using the confirmation code of 2525902 and asking for the NBHC Q1 2022 Earnings Call. A telephonic replay of the call will be available beginning approximately four hours after the call's completion through April 24, 2022, by dialing (888) 203-1112 using the confirmation code of 2525902. The earnings release and an on-line replay of the call will also be available on the Company's website at www.nationalbankholdings.com by visiting the investor relations area.
About National Bank Holdings Corporation
National Bank Holdings Corporation is a bank holding company created to build a leading community bank franchise delivering high quality client service and committed to stakeholder results. Through its bank subsidiary, NBH Bank, National Bank Holdings Corporation operates a network of 81 banking centers, serving individual consumers, small, medium and large businesses, and government and non-profit entities. Its banking centers are located in its core footprint of Colorado, the greater Kansas City region, Texas, Utah and New Mexico. Its comprehensive residential mortgage banking group primarily serves the bank's core footprint. NBH Bank operates under a single state charter through the following brand names as divisions of NBH Bank: in Colorado, Community Banks of Colorado and Community Banks Mortgage; in Kansas and Missouri, Bank Midwest and Bank Midwest Mortgage; and in Texas, Utah and New Mexico, Hillcrest Bank and Hillcrest Bank Mortgage. Additional information about National Bank Holdings Corporation can be found at www.nationalbankholdings.com.
Contact:
|Analysts/Institutional Investors:
|Media:
|Aldis Birkans, 720-554-6640
|Jody Soper, 303-784-5925
|Chief Financial Officer
|Chief Marketing Officer
|ir@nationalbankholdings.com
|Jody.Soper@nbhbank.com
Source: National Bank Holdings Corporation
