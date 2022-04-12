Transocean Ltd. Announces First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release Date

STEINHAUSEN, Switzerland, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transocean Ltd. RIG announced today that it will report earnings for the first quarter of 2022, after the close of trading on the NYSE on Monday, May 2, 2022.
The company will conduct a teleconference to discuss the results starting at 9 a.m. EDT, 3 p.m. CEST, on Tuesday, May 3, 2022. Individuals who wish to participate should dial +1 313-209-4906 and refer to conference code 8215802 approximately 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.
The teleconference will be simulcast in a listen-only mode at: www.deepwater.com, by selecting Investors, News, and Webcasts. A replay of the conference call will be available after 12 p.m. EDT, 6 p.m. CEST, on May 3, 2022. The replay, which will be archived for approximately 30 days, can be accessed at +1 719-457-0820, passcode 8215802, pin 8037. The replay also will be available on the company's website.
About Transocean
Transocean is a leading international provider of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. The company specializes in technically demanding sectors of the global offshore drilling business with a particular focus on deepwater and harsh environment drilling services, and believes that it operates the highest specification floating offshore drilling fleet in the world.
Transocean owns or has partial ownership interests in, and operates a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of 27 ultra-deepwater floaters and 10 harsh environment floaters. In addition, Transocean is constructing two ultra-deepwater drillships.
For more information about Transocean, please visit: www.deepwater.com.
Analyst Contact:
Alison Johnson
+1 713-232-7214
Media Contact:
Pam Easton
+1 713-232-7647
