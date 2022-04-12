AIoT Technology for Fire Safety to Drive the Data Center Fire Detection & Suppression Market. The Market is Expected to Hit $1.7 Billion by 2027 - Arizton

Chicago, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the data center fire detection & suppression system market witnessed significant growth due to more than 400 new investments and expansion projects in 2021. With thousands of existing operational data centers across the globe, data center operators and vendors are continuously working on improving the safety of the infrastructure from fire.
The increasing innovations in server virtualization and the adoption of AI-based servers have fueled the demand for fire and safety products such as fire detection, heat detectors, alarms, and fire suppression systems.
Data Center Fire Detection & Suppression System Market Report Scope
|REPORT ATTRIBUTES
|DETAILS
|MARKET SIZE (2027)
|$1.7 Billion
|CAGR (2022-2027)
|7%
|BASE YEAR
|2021
|FORECAST YEAR
|2022-2027
|MARKET SEGMENTS
|Fire Safety Systems (Fire Detection and Fire Suppression), Deployment Locations (Technical Space/Room Level and Other Space/Building Level)
|MARKET PARTICIPANT COVERAGE
|25+ Vendors
|COUNTRIES COVERED
|US, Canada, Brazil, Other Latin America Countries, UK, Germany, France, Netherlands, Ireland, Other Western European Countries, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Finland & Iceland, Russia & Czech Republic, Poland & Austria, Other Central & Eastern Europe Countries, Gulf Corporation Council (GCC), Other Middle Eastern Countries, South Africa, Kenya, Other Africa Countries, China & Hong Kong, Australia & New Zealand, India, Japan, Rest of APAC, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, and Other Southeast Asia
Rising Popularity of Gaseous Fire Suppression Systems
Businesses have become more reliant on data centers and internet exchange points, any unusual event, such as a fire, might result in IT equipment damage and service failure. The cost of IT equipment and server room downtime is far greater than the cost of adopting fire suppression solutions. As a result, data centre operators are placing a greater emphasis on the security and safety of IT equipment in the case of a disaster.
Moreover, vendors are looking for alternative fire suppression systems and fire extinguishers that limit the risk of water/aqua damage by data center operators. Gaseous fire suppression systems are front-line solutions that data center managers desire for crucial locations such as server rooms. In 2021, gaseous fire suppression devices and Very Early Smoke Detection Apparatus (VESDA) detection systems dominated the North America and APAC data center market.
Key Insights
- In 2021, North America had the largest market share of around 45%, followed by APAC and Western Europe, due to the increasing hyperscale and colocation activities in these locations.
- The National Fire Protection Association has defined some standards for data center operators across the world. These standards help a variety of facilities with different designs to gain protection for their systems from the threat of fire. For instance, the NFPA 25 standard is used for the inspection, testing, and maintenance of the fire suppression system using water as a fire extinguishant.
- Most data center operators, especially hyperscale operators, are deploying Very Early Smoke Detection Apparatus (VESDA). For instance, DataPro Moscow One facilities have installed VESDA and HFC 227 fire extinguishant for fire suppression in the facility.
- The introduction of hydrogen fuel cells and natural gas-based fire suppression systems will lead to a reduction in the water consumption levels and will help data center operators to increase the sustainability and efficiency.
Key Offerings
- Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2021−2027
- Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities
- Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by fire safety systems, deployment locations, and geography
- Competitive Landscape – 26 prominent vendors are profiled in the report
North America to Create High Investment Opportunities for the Market Players
The North American data center fire detection & suppression market leads the growth in the overall data center industry, with early availability and adoption of innovative technology and investments from colocation service providers, hyperscale data center operators, enterprises, and government agencies. The North American region is a key driver and acts as an incumbent for any new technological innovation in the data center arena. The major contributors to market growth in North America include companies such as Facebook, Google, Microsoft, AWS, Equinix, Digital Realty, Compass Datacenters, Cologix, Vantage Data Centers, NTT Global Data Centers, QTS Realty Trust, CoreSite Realty, CyrusOne, and Switch.
Market Segmentation by Fire Safety Systems
- Fire Detection
- Fire Suppression
Market Segmentation by Deployment Locations
- Technical Space/Room Level
- Other Space/Building Level
Market Segmentation by Geography
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Rest of Latin America
- Western Europe
- UK
- Germany
- France
- Netherlands
- Ireland
- Other Western European Countries
- Nordics
- Sweden
- Norway
- Denmark
- Finland & Iceland
- Central & Eastern Europe
- Russia & Czech Republic
- Poland & Austria
- Other Central and Eastern European countries
- Middle East
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- Turkey
- Israel
- Other Middle Eastern Countries
- Africa
- South Africa
- Kenya
- Nigeria
- Other African Countries
- APAC
- China
- Hong Kong
- Australia
- New Zealand
- Japan
- India
- Rest Of APAC
- Singapore
- Malaysia
- Thailand
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Other Southeast Asian Countries
Prominent Vendors
- Advanced Safety Systems Integrators
- Automatic
- AVA PREVENT
- Cannon Fire
- Carrier
- Danfoss Fire
- Encore Fire Protection
- Fike
- Fireboy-Xintex
- Halma
- Hochiki Europe
- Honeywell
- inControl Systems
- Johnson Controls
- Minimax
- Pro Delta Fire Safety Systems (DELTA)
- Robert Bosch
- Securiton
- SEVO Systems
- Siemens
- Smith & Sharks (India)
- STANG KOREA
- Sterling Safety Systems (Hyfire)
- The Chemours Company
- Torvac Solutions
- WAGNER Group
Explore our data center knowledge base profile to know more about the industry.
