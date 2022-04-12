Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc to Report First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Atlanta, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Piedmont Office Realty Trust PDM announced today that the Company will release its first quarter financial results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. A conference call is scheduled for Thursday, April 28, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern daylight time and will be broadcast live in listen-only mode on the company's investor relations website at investor.piedmontreit.com. During the conference call, the Company's management team will review first quarter performance, discuss recent events, and conduct a question-and-answer period.
To Listen to the Webcast:
Click on the webcast link under the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http://investor.piedmontreit.com/news-and-events/events-calendar.
For analysts that are participating in the Conference Call:
Please dial in at least fifteen minutes prior to start time to ensure a timely connection.
Domestic: (888) 506-0062
International: (973) 528-0011
Participant Access Code: 370843
To Listen to the Replay via Webcast:
Click on the webcast link under the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.piedmontreit.com.
To Listen to the Replay Telephonically:
Domestic: (877) 481-4010
International: (919) 882-2331
Replay Passcode: 45256
The playback can be accessed through May 12, 2022, at 9:00am EDT.
To Submit a Question:
Investors interested in submitting a question to the Company prior to the call should send their questions to the following email address: askpiedmont@piedmontreit.com. Company management will attempt to answer as many questions as time allows on the conference call.
About Piedmont Office Realty Trust
Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. PDM is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in the Sunbelt. Its approximately $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet. The Company is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by S&P Global Ratings (BBB) and Moody's (Baa2). Piedmont is a 2021 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year. For more information, see www.piedmontreit.com.
Research Analysts/ Institutional Investors Contact:
Eddie Guilbert
770-418-8592
research.analysts@piedmontreit.com
Shareholder Services/Transfer Agent Services Contact:
Computershare, Inc.
866-354-3485
investor.services@piedmontreit.com
