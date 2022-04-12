Genco Shipping & Trading Limited Announces First Quarter 2022 Conference Call and Webcast

NEW YORK, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genco Shipping & Trading Limited GNK announced today that it will hold a conference call to discuss the Company's results for the first quarter of 2022 on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The conference call will also be broadcast live over the Internet and include a slide presentation. The Company will issue financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022 on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 after the close of market trading.
|What:
|First Quarter 2022 Conference Call
|When:
|Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time
|Where:
|There are two ways to access the call:
|Dial-in: 646-828-8193 or 888-394-8218; Passcode: 1292605
|Please dial in at least 10 minutes prior to 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to ensure a prompt start to the call.
|For live webcast and slide presentation:http://www.gencoshipping.com.
If you are unable to participate at this time, a replay of the call will be available for two weeks at 888-203-1112 or 719-457-0820. Enter the code 1292605 to access the audio replay. The webcast will also be archived on the Company's website: http://www.gencoshipping.com.
About Genco Shipping & Trading Limited
Genco Shipping & Trading Limited is a U.S. based drybulk ship owning company focused on the seaborne transportation of commodities globally. We provide a full-service logistics solution to our customers utilizing our in-house commercial operating platform, as we transport key cargoes such as iron ore, grain, steel products, bauxite, cement, nickel ore among other commodities along worldwide shipping routes. Our wholly owned high quality, modern fleet of dry cargo vessels consists of the larger Capesize (major bulk) and the medium-sized Ultramax and Supramax vessels (minor bulk) enabling us to carry a wide range of cargoes. We make capital expenditures from time to time in connection with vessel acquisitions. As of April 12, 2022, Genco Shipping & Trading Limited's fleet consists of 17 Capesize, 15 Ultramax and 12 Supramax vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 4,635,000 dwt and an average age of 10.1 years.
CONTACT:
Apostolos Zafolias
Chief Financial Officer
Genco Shipping & Trading Limited
(646) 443-8550
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.