FinWise Bancorp to Report First Quarter 2022 Results on Thursday, April 28, 2022

MURRAY, Utah, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FinWise Bancorp FINW ("FinWise" or the "Company"), the parent company of FinWise Bank, announced today that it will report its first quarter 2022 results and host a call after the market close on Thursday, April 28, 2022.
A webcast will be available on the Company's website at FinWise Earnings Call Live Webcast.
The Company will also hold a conference call to discuss results at 5:00 PM ET on that day. The dial-in number for the conference call is 1-877-423-9813 (toll-free) or 1-201-689-8573 (international). Please dial the number 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.
A webcast replay of the call will be available at Investor Relations | FinWise Bancorp (gcs-web.com) for six months following the call.
About FinWise Bancorp
FinWise Bancorp is a Utah bank holding company headquartered in Murray, Utah. FinWise operates through its wholly-owned subsidiary, FinWise Bank, a Utah state-chartered non-member bank. FinWise currently operates one full-service banking location in Sandy, Utah and a loan production office in Rockville Centre, New York. FinWise is a nationwide lender to and takes deposits from consumers and small businesses. Learn more at www.finwisebank.com.
Contacts:
investors@finwisebank.com
media@finwisebank.com
