South Plains Financial, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2022 Earnings Call

LUBBOCK, Texas, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- South Plains Financial, Inc. SPFI ("South Plains" or the "Company"), the parent company of City Bank, today announced that its first quarter 2022 financial results will be released after market close Tuesday, April 26, 2022. The Company will host a conference call and webcast at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on the same day to discuss the financial results.
Investors and analysts interested in participating in the call are invited to dial 1-877-407-9716 (international callers please dial 1-201-493-6779) approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's website at https://www.spfi.bank/news-events/events.
A replay of the conference call will be available within two hours of the conclusion of the call and can be accessed on the investor section of the Company's website as well as by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (international callers please dial 1-412-317-6671). The pin to access the telephone replay is 13728758. The replay will be available until May 10, 2022.
About South Plains Financial, Inc.
South Plains is the bank holding company for City Bank, a Texas state-chartered bank headquartered in Lubbock, Texas. City Bank is one of the largest independent banks in West Texas and has additional banking operations in the Dallas, El Paso, Greater Houston, the Permian Basin, and College Station, Texas markets, and the Ruidoso, New Mexico market. South Plains provides a wide range of commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in its market areas. Its principal business activities include commercial and retail banking, along with insurance, investment, trust and mortgage services. Please visit https://www.spfi.bank for more information.
|Contact:
|Mikella Newsom, Chief Risk Officer and Secretary
|investors@city.bank
|(866) 771-3347
|Source: South Plains Financial, Inc.
