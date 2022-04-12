Bowlero Corp. to Participate in NobleCon18 – Noble Capital Markets' Eighteenth Annual Investor Conference

RICHMOND, Va., April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bowlero Corp. BOWL ("Bowlero"), the worldwide leader in bowling entertainment, today announced that Tom Shannon, Founder, Chairman and CEO, will be presenting at NobleCon18 - Noble Capital Markets' Eighteenth Annual Investor Conference at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Hollywood, Florida on April 20th – April 21st.



Admission is free for investors at any level, institutional through self-directed novices. Registration is now open at www.nobleconference.com/register/investor-guest .

A high-definition, video webcast of the presentation will be available the following day on Bowlero Corp's Investor Relations website, ir.bowlerocorp.com, and as part of a complete catalog of presentations available at Noble Capital Markets' Conference website: www.nobleconference.com and on Channelchek: www.channelchek.com , the investor portal created by Noble. The webcast will be archived on the company's website, the NobleCon website and on Channelchek.com for 90 days following the event.

About Bowlero Corp.

Bowlero Corp. is the worldwide leader in bowling entertainment. With more than 300 bowling centers across North America, Bowlero Corp. serves more than 26 million guests each year through a family of brands that includes Bowlero, Bowlmor Lanes, and AMF. Bowlero Corp. is also home to the Professional Bowlers Association, which it acquired in 2019 and which boasts thousands of members and millions of fans across the globe. For more information on Bowlero Corp., please visit BowleroCorp.com.

