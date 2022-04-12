thredUP to Report First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on May 9, 2022

OAKLAND, Calif., April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ThredUp Inc. TDUP, one of the largest online resale platforms for women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories, announced today that its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022 will be released on Monday, May 9, 2022 after the close of the U.S. markets. thredUP will host a conference call and live webcast that day at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET.
The live call is accessible in the U.S and Canada at +1 888-394-8218 (code 7893731) and outside of the U.S. and Canada at +1 646-828-8193 (code 7893731). The live and archived webcast and all related earnings materials will be available at thredUP's investor relations website: ir.thredup.com.
About ThredUp Inc.
thredUP is transforming resale with technology and a mission to inspire a new generation of consumers to think secondhand first. By making it easy to buy and sell secondhand, thredUP has become one of the world's largest resale platforms for women's and kids' apparel, shoes and accessories. Sellers love thredUP because we make it easy to clean out their closets and unlock value for themselves or for the charity of their choice while doing good for the planet. Buyers love shopping value, premium and luxury brands all in one place, at up to 90% off estimated retail price. Our proprietary operating platform is the foundation for our managed marketplace and consists of distributed processing infrastructure, proprietary software and systems and data science expertise. With thredUP's Resale-as-a-Service, some of the world's leading brands and retailers are leveraging our platform to deliver customizable, scalable resale experiences to their customers. thredUP has processed over 125 million unique secondhand items from 35,000 brands across 100 categories. By extending the life cycle of clothing, thredUP is changing the way consumers shop and ushering in a more sustainable future for the fashion industry.
Investor Contact
Lauren Frasch
ir@thredup.com
Media Contact
Christina Berger
media@thredup.com
