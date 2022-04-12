Aziyo Biologics Announces Upcoming KOL Call Hosted by Cowen

SILVER SPRING, Md., April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aziyo Biologics, Inc. AZYO, a commercial-stage regenerative medicine company focused on creating the next generation of differentiated products and improving outcomes in patients undergoing surgery, today announced that the Company's CanGaroo® Envelope will be highlighted in an upcoming Key Opinion Leader (KOL) Call hosted by Cowen.



KOLs featured include:

Dr. Benjamin D'Souza, Cardiac Electrophysiologist at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center

Dr. Simon Okewole, Cardiac Electrophysiologist and Chief Executive Officer at Heart & Vascular Center of West Tennessee

The KOL Call highlighting CanGaroo will be hosted by Josh Jennings of Cowen on Monday, April 18th at 4:00 pm ET / 1:00 pm PT. A link to the live call will be available on the Aziyo Biologics website at www.aziyo.com under the investor relations section.

About the CanGaroo® Envelope

The CanGaroo Envelope is a pouch for cardiac implantable electronic devices and neurostimulators designed to stabilize the IED devices. CanGaroo Envelope is comprised of small intestine submucosa derived extracellular matrix, a biomaterial which promotes a natural healing response resulting in healthy vascularized tissue. Once implanted, it creates a hospitable environment for the surrounding cells to migrate into the bio scaffold and start matrix turnover. The natural envelope remodels into a healthy pocket of systemically vascularized tissue, potentially reducing the risk of complications such as migration and erosion of the implantable device through the skin, and complications associated with Twiddler's syndrome.

The Company recently submitted a 510(k) application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for their next generation product CanGaroo RM, enhanced with the antibiotics Rifampin and Minocycline, which has been accepted for review.

About Aziyo Biologics

Aziyo Biologics is a commercial-stage regenerative medicine company focused on creating the next generation of differentiated products and improving outcomes in patients undergoing surgery, concentrating on patients receiving implantable medical devices. Since its founding in 2015, the Company has created a portfolio of commercial-stage products used in cardiovascular, orthopedic, and reconstructive specialties. For more information, visit www.Aziyo.com.

Investors:

Leigh Salvo

Gilmartin Group

investors@aziyo.com

Media:

Courtney Guyer

Aziyo Biologics, Inc.

PR@aziyo.com