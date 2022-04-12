Aware Sets First Quarter 2022 Webcast for Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time

BEDFORD, Mass., April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aware, Inc. AWRE, a leading authentication company applying proven and trusted adaptive authentication to solve everyday business challenges with biometrics, will hold a webcast on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.
Aware management will host the webcast presentation, followed by a question-and-answer session.
Date: Tuesday, April 26, 2022
Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (2:00 p.m. Pacific time)
Webcast: Register Here
Interested parties may submit questions in advance of the conference call by emailing AWRE@gatewayir.com.
The presentation will be made available for replay in the investor relations section of the Company's website. The audio recording will be available for approximately 90 days following the live event.
About Aware
Aware is a global authentication company that validates and secures identities using proven and trusted adaptive biometrics. Aware's software and software-as-a-service offerings address the growing challenges that government and commercial enterprises face in knowing, authenticating and securing individuals through frictionless and highly secure user experiences. Aware's algorithms are based on the most diverse data sets in the world and can be tailored to the unique security and requirements of each customer. The company empowers users to have control over identities through clear, intuitive opt-in/opt-out features, helping them feel secure and improving their lives. Aware is a publicly held company AWRE based in Bedford, Massachusetts. To learn more, visit www.aware.com or follow Aware on Twitter @AwareBiometrics.
Aware is a registered trademark of Aware, Inc.
CONTACT Company Contact Gina Rodrigues Aware, Inc. 781-276-4000 grodrigues@aware.com Investor Contact Matt Glover Gateway Investor Relations 949-574-3860 AWRE@gatewayir.com
