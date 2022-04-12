Altus to Hold a Virtual Annual & Special Meeting of Shareholders on May 3, 2022 and Announce First Quarter Financial Results on May 4, 2022

TORONTO, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altus Group Limited ("Altus" or "the Company") AIF, a market leading Intelligence as a Service provider to the global commercial real estate industry, announced today that it will hold its annual and special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 11:00 am (ET) in a virtual-only setting.
Everyone will be able to participate in the Meeting online, and registered shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders can ask questions and vote in real time online. As in prior years, all shareholders can vote in advance of the Meeting in accordance with the instructions set out in their form of proxy and are encouraged to vote on the proposed resolutions before the deadline on Friday, April 29, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. (ET). Information related to the Meeting, including the Management Information Circular and the Proxy Form, has been posted on the Company's website under the Investor Relations section.
The Company also announced that it plans to release its first quarter results for the period ended March 31, 2022 after market close on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. Altus executives Jim Hannon, Chief Executive Officer, and Angelo Bartolini, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call and webcast at 5:00 p.m. (ET) the same day to review the financial results and discuss corporate developments.
The details for both events are as follows:
Annual & Special Meeting of Shareholders
|Date:
|Tuesday, May 3, 2022
|Time:
|11:00 a.m. (ET)
|Live Virtual Meeting:
|https://web.lumiagm.com/458703539 (Password: altus2022)
|Voting Deadline:
|Friday, April 29, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. (ET)
|Replay:
|A replay of the call will be available via the webcast at altusgroup.com.
To view or participate in the virtual meeting, shareholders will need access to an internet-connected device for the full duration of the Meeting. More information on how to attend, ask questions and vote at or prior to the Meeting, please refer to pages 2-7 in the Management Information Circular available on the Company's website.
Q1 2022 Results Conference Call & Webcast
|Date:
|Wednesday, May 4, 2022
|Time:
|5:00 p.m. (ET)
|Webcast:
|altusgroup.com (under Investor Relations)
|Live Call:
|1-800-319-4610 (toll-free) or 416-915-3239 (Toronto area)
|Replay:
|A replay of the call will be available via the webcast at altusgroup.com.
About Altus Group
Altus provides the global commercial real estate industry with vital actionable intelligence solutions driven by our de facto standard ARGUS technology, unparalleled asset level data, and market leading expertise. A market leader in providing Intelligence as a Service, Altus empowers CRE professionals to make well-informed decisions with greater speed and scale to maximize returns and reduce risk. Trusted by most of the world's largest CRE leaders, our solutions for the valuation, performance, and risk management of CRE assets are integrated into workflows critical to success across the CRE value chain. Founded in 2005, Altus is a global company with over 2,600 employees across North America, EMEA and Asia Pacific.
For more information on Altus Group, please visit: www.altusgroup.com.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
Altus Group Limited
Camilla Bartosiewicz
Chief Communications Officer
416-641-9773
camilla.bartosiewicz@altusgroup.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.