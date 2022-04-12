Corum Advises Creative Breakthroughs in Acquisition by Converge Technology Solutions Corp.

SEATTLE, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corum announces today that their client, Creative Breakthroughs, Inc. ("CBI"), a cybersecurity solutions provider, has been acquired by Converge Technology Solutions. The acquisition expands Converge's security portfolio and technical resources across North America with CBI's team of cybersecurity experts.



"CBI is such a great company, as world leaders in cybersecurity solutions with highly recognized long-term global clients, and consistent growth and profitability, this engagement was an awesome journey! With Converge Technology as the chosen partner, the synergies were immediate, and this is going to be an awesome outcome for everyone," said Rob Griggs, President of Corum Group, who led the transaction.

"Working with Corum made a very complex process very manageable. We paid for experience and got it," explains Steve Barone CEO of CBI. "Their expertise in the marketplace was a key factor in getting the best fit for us and their guidance along the way was immeasurable. We made the right decision to work with Corum and highly recommend them," added Barone.

Corum is the world's leading educator on tech trends, valuations, growth strategies and Tech M&A. Rob Griggs will host a half-day online workshop, Selling Up Selling Out, on April 21st, 9:00AM – 1:00PM CDT. Tech CEOs and founders will learn to prepare, position, research, value, negotiate and execute due diligence for maximum price and optimal structure in an M&A transaction. To register, visit www.corumgroup.com/events.

About Corum Group

Corum Group is the global leader in merger and acquisition services, specializing in serving sellers of software and related technology companies worldwide. With offices globally, Corum has completed over $10B in software M&A transactions over the last 36 years. Corum's M&A advisors are highly experienced former tech CEOs, supported by industry-leading researchers, writers and valuators. For more information, visit corumgroup.com.

About CBI

Headquartered in Ferndale, Michigan with presence in regions across the United States, CBI is a services-led team focused on cybersecurity solutions that make the world a safer place. Comprised of strategists, former CISOs, and security experts, CBI works tirelessly to identify and stop would-be breaches before they impact an organization. CBI's main focus areas of threat-detection and obstruction lie in helping defend and secure networks and endpoints, testing and monitoring areas of operational risk, and protecting data. The company's offerings range from security programs to architecture and integration to managed security. For more information, visit cbisecure.com.

About Converge

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. is a software-enabled IT & Cloud Solutions provider focused on delivering industry-leading solutions and services. Converge's global solution approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries. The Company supports these solutions with advisory, implementation, and managed services expertise across all major IT vendors in the marketplace. This multi-faceted approach enables Converge to address the unique business and technology requirements for all clients in the public and private sectors. For more information, visit convergetp.com.

