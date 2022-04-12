Mokens League Live Blockchain eSports Raises $2M USD for 'Win to Earn' NFT Gaming Platform with MOKA Token

Miami, FL, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Mokens League (https://www.mokensleague.com/), the real-time multiplayer game platform for winning and earning, today announced the completion of their $2 million seed fund. The NFT-based eSports platform also announced its in-game currency, MOKA token, on the Polygon network. MOKA will serve as the main utility token in the ecosystem of company-developed eSports games and in the future for third party games that get integrated into the Mokens League Platform. Mokens eSports are bringing real-time sports games (think FIFA, NBA2K, Mario Super Strikers) to the blockchain starting with soccer, while tennis, basketball, hockey, and more are in the works. One sport at a time, MOKA and Mokens League will bring the focus of play-to-win games back to skill and the games themselves in a sustainable, eco-friendly way.

The MOKA token is the underlying main utility token that can be used by players to interact with Mokens Platform games in a variety of ways. MOKA can be used to wager on games in the competitive ‘Win to Earn' playlists in the pot. Players enter matches using MOKA tokens and waiting in a queue until all players of similar ranks have joined. Winners take the pot and Mokens League charges a minimal fee for using the platform as a service.

Mokens League offers a free-to-play mode so new players can try the game. The free-to-play version of the Mokens Platform rewards an in-game soft currency that can be used to buy cosmetic items but not NFTs nor MOKA.

There is an opportunity to get in the game early by purchasing foundational NFT's. These are unique and limited. Mokens Leagues plans to announce the foundational NFTs during late April and start sales in May that will last until supply is depleted.

While we are thrilled and excited about the massive growth of crypto-based gaming, we can't help but notice that there is a fundamental problem right now with existing ‘play to earn' games that reward people for just spending time on a game that does not work. This is not fun or challenging and definitely not sustainable," said Martin Repetto, CEO of Monsters League Studios LLC. "NFTs and tokens can be enticing for players to play our games, but as always, what will retain gamers is fantastic gameplay and eSports mechanics. The longest played games in the world right now are competitive eSports. That's why our main priority is to make a game that is fun to play, easy to get going, but hard to master. Like Chess or Poker, there will be different levels where people can compete without getting overrun by pros or hardcore players. These games should also be as fun to play as they are to watch because the streaming community is the number one driver of game adoption at the moment."

MOKA holders can use their tokens to purchase NFTs that can be used for games in Moken's ecosystem. The game can be played for free by anyone with a standard team of non NFT characters. However, players may choose to purchase character NFTs with improved stats like speed, strength, endurance, and special abilities to strengthen their team. While the NFT's are not required to play the free version of the game, for competing to win MOKA, NFTs and MOKA will be required.

Furthermore, the future of Mokens NFTs looks big and bright with metaverse gameplay, club management features, and even metaverse assets like stadiums, decorations, and bringing the characters from the game into the metaverse. Players competing in their home arenas will receive bonus payouts for winning home games and get to enjoy the aesthetic of their home field. Not only do these arenas allow for players to earn more rewards, but they could also host games in their own arenas within virtual reality and the metaverse.

MOKA token is now available for presale. The token will run on the Polygon blockchain and can be acquired by pre-registering on Mokens' website after the public presale. Mokens League aims to have real-time multiplayer demos released privately by the end of Q3 and a public beta open by Q1 of 2023. MOKA tokens will have a total supply of 500 million, and most of this supply will be held for distribution throughout Mokens League games. The rest of the supply will be spread across partners, marketing, liquidity management, early investors and more.

About Mokens League:

Mokens League is a blockchain-based eSports project started in 2021 by Monster League Studios LTD, located in Cayman. Mokens League supports a series of traditional sports video games that use NFT characters to play and our "Play To Earn Done Right" scheme is designed so players, if they are good at the games, can recover their investment on the NFTs and get rewarded with tokens and in-game items.

