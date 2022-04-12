Gummies Gang Releases Its Latest Innovative NFTs with Over 169 Traits

Hong Kong, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The demand for NFTs is rising due to the growing interest in the gamification finance and decentralized finance industries. Furthermore, with more people expressing interest in blockchain technology and the benefits associated with investing in non-fungible tokens, it's no surprise that millions of people want to invest in these digital assets.

NFTs often represent some of the most incredible artwork, allowing holders to invest in something valuable while supporting the artists behind the designs. Holders who invest in creative designs and digital characters will fully own the non-fungible tokens easily verifiable on the blockchain space. It's one reason millions of people have decided to invest in NFTs. They want to have exclusive ownership rights over something of value and importance to them.

The demand for NFTs continues to grow, with 93,626 NFT sales occurring between March 7th and March 9th, 2022, bringing in roughly $200 million. The increase in sales is no surprise, as many celebrities are getting on board and choosing to get more involved in NFT sales to connect with fans, such as Justin Bieber. In addition, other stars are homing in on the opportunity to have fans support them in new, exciting ways while claiming ownership over images and artwork and having access to exclusive benefits, such as club memberships.

With the growing demand for NFTs, Gummies Gang looks forward to announcing the release of its latest innovative NFTs. After amassing 50,000 followers in one month on Twitter, the traction continues, with Gummies Gang set to launch the latest NFTs in mid-April after collaborating with considerable players known for their massive following. The project plans to continue growing its following while getting more members to join and support the club and its initiatives.

The community-driven project offers 6969 randomly generated, highly chewy NFTs available on Ethereum. Holders of Gummies NFTs will have full access to future releases and exclusive entry to the Gummies Gang club , a supportive and welcoming place for holders to socialize with one another. With more than 169 traits available, each of the Gummies is unique, with something special to offer holders who've invested in them. The fun, feel-good art consists of bold colors and intricate designs sure to leave investors feeling inspired. Holders will also have a chance to claim exclusive merchandise available solely for those in the Gummies Gang. The merchandise is only available to holders who've invested in at least one of the Gummies Gang's NFTs.

With the demand for NFTs rising, there has never been a better time to invest. The digital asset holds value and provides investors with full ownership over something unique and not readily accessible to the public on other platforms. If users like to become the owner of a valuable piece of digital art that offers exclusive benefits, check out the Gummies Gang to learn more and its incredible offerings! Interested investors can quickly build a valuable collection of fun, detailed artwork while supporting an NFT project that genuinely cares about its community.





Company Name: Gummies Gang Studio Contact Person: Fu Chen Ho Website: www.gummiesgang.com Email: hello (at) gummiesgang.com