NTRA INVESTOR ALERT: Hagens Berman, National Trial Attorneys, Investigating Natera, Inc. (NTRA) For Possible Securities Law Violations, Investors With Significant Losses Encouraged to Contact Firm

The investigation concerns the propriety of Natera's billing practices for its DNA screening tests.

On Mar. 9, 2022, questions about Natera's billing practices came to light when analyst Hindenburg Research published a scathing report entitled "Natera: Pioneers In Deceptive Medical Billing." Hindenburg alleges that Natera improperly charges both doctors and expectant mothers the full amount for a DNA test and hides their actions. Additionally, the report claims the company has frequently jacked up the price of a test to $8,000 by adding expensive screenings, such as one for "microdeletions," and resolved patient complaints by discounting a patient's insurance deductibles without notifying insurers.

Hindenburg alleges details how Natera carries out some these fraudulent business practices. In particular, Hindenburg contends that: (1) Natera's former VP of commercial sales realized his sales operation was up against the wall because of Prior Authorization (PA) requirements so he supported the creation of a company called My Genome My Life ("MGML") to obtain PAs "at no cost to the doctor, " (2) MGML then "masks that it is a third party by submitting information to insurance companies under practitioners' login credentials," a practice in direct contravention of longstanding anti-kickback guidance calling for transparency by third party PA providers; and, (3) "[t]o facilitate this deception, Natera sales reps help doctors' offices access insurance prior authorization portals, then share the passwords with MGML."

This report sent the price of Natera shares sharply lower.

