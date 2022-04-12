BRODSKY & SMITH SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Notifying Investors of the Following Investigations: Neenah, Inc. (NYSE – NP), Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE – PLAN), 8i Acquisition 2 Corp. (Nasdaq – LAX)

BALA CYNWYD, Pa., April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of the following investigations. If you own shares and wish to discuss the investigation, contact Jason Brodsky (jbrodsky@brodskysmith.com) or Marc Ackerman (mackerman@brodskysmith.com) at 855-576-4847. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.



Neenah, Inc. (NYSE – NP)

Under the terms of the agreement, shareholders of Neenah will receive 1.358 shares of SWM common stock for each share of Neenah common stock owned. Following the closing of the transaction, SWM shareholders will own approximately 58 percent of the combined company, and Neenah shareholders will own approximately 42 percent of the combined company, in each case, on a fully diluted basis. The investigation concerns whether the Neenah Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, and whether SWM is paying too little for the Company.

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE – PLAN)

Under the terms of the agreement, Anaplan will be acquired by Thoma Bravo. Anaplan's shareholders will receive $66.00 in cash for each share of Anaplan common stock owned. The transaction is valued at approximately $10.7 billion. The investigation concerns whether the Anaplan Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, and whether Thoma Bravo is paying too little for the Company.

8i Acquisition 2 Corp. (Nasdaq – LAX)

Under the terms of the agreement, 8i Acquisition 2 Corp. (Nasdaq - LAX), a special purpose acquisition company, will combine with EUDA Health Limited ("EUDA"), a Singapore-based digital health platform. Upon the close of the transaction, 8i will be renamed EUDA Health Limited and is expected to remain listed on NASDAQ under the new ticker symbol "EUDA." The deal involves James Meng Dong Tan on both sides; he is CEO & Chairman of the Board of 8i, and he is a 10% shareholder of Watermark Developments Limited ("Watermark"), the sole shareholder of EUDA. Upon closing, Watermark will own approximately 82% of the combined company's outstanding ordinary shares and minority shareholders of 8i will see their shares diluted.

