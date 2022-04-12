Europe Logging Trailer Market is predicted to expand steadily at a CAGR of 3.7% by the end of 2032

NEW YORK, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Europe logging trailer market is projected to expand at a value CAGR of 3.7% over the forecast period of 2022-2032 to reach a valuation of US$ 156.7 Mn by the end of 2032.



Logging trailers are primarily used for the transportation of logs across the European region. The size and type of trailer that is used to transport logs is dependent on the size of the logs and road conditions of the area. Availability of different sizes of logging trailers that have high payload capacity is one of the major factor driving the sales of logging trailers in Europe.

Availability of additional features on logging machinery to enhance the functionality and durability of log trailers is expected to present lucrative prospects to logging trailer manufacturers. Electrification of logging trailers will be an alluring aspect during the evaluation period of 2022-2032.

Increasing residential and commercial construction activities is also driving demand for wood products in the region, which, in turn, is increasing the need for logging trailers.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

At a CAGR of 3.6%, medium-size logging trailers is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment through 2032.

Off-road logging trailers are expected to hold the highest share of 87.5% in terms of value in 2022.

are expected to hold By country, Russia is predicted to hold the highest share in the Europe market accounting for 26.6% by 2032.

to hold the highest share in the NORDICS also holds a high share for logging trailers in Europe. The region is estimated to account for 22.6% market share in 2022.

"Demand for medium- and large-size logging trailers--as they are cost-efficient--is expected to gain traction in the European market," says a Persistence Market Research analyst.

Market Landscape

The Europe logging trailer market is moderately fragmented, with numerous international and regional companies operating in this space. Key firms such as Kesla, DOLL Fahrzeugbau dominate the market. Many manufacturers are focusing on providing high-quality logging trailers that provide high payload capacity for users.

Some of the key logging trailer manufacturers included in the report are Felling Trailers, DOLL Fahrzeugbau, MAX Trailer, BMF Production, RABAUD, Vitli KRPAN d.o.o, HITTNER d.o.o, Igland, Oehler Maschinen Fahrzeugbau GmbH, East Manufacturing Company, Fontaine Trailer Company, Premier Trailer Mfg. Inc., Trail King Industries, Palms, FORS MW, Pfanzelt, Trejon, Kesla, Country, and Binderberger.

Conclusion

Europe is one of the largest logging trailer manufacturing regions in the world. This is a crucial factor impacting the sales of logging trailers in the region. The COVID pandemic, for a period of time, adversely affected the production capacity of trailers.

Other factors resulting in the growth of the Europe logging trailer market include an increase in rental services for logging trailers, electrification of logging trailers, and availability of a wide range of accessories for their operation. Logging trailer manufacturers are focusing on providing high-capacity payloads that create long-term value for customers.

Persistence Market Research, a research and consulting firm, has published a new market research report on the Europe logging trailer market that contains industry analysis of 2017–2021 and opportunity assessment for 2022–2032.

The report provides in-depth analysis of the market through different segments, namely, size, type, and country.

