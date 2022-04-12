Triller Fight Club Announces Largest Slate of Events in 2022! Most Robust Schedule of Any Fight League in Existence!

LOS ANGELES, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Triller Fight Club has announced a slate of national and international events for 2022 incorporating world-class professional boxing, Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC), and Triad Combat.



"When we started Triller Fight Club over a year ago, the goal was to see if we could bring excitement to combat sports and deliver a product that Gen Z would love. Between Triad Combat, TrillerVerz, and large Fight Club events, we have done just that," said Ryan Kavanaugh. "Now that we have perfected the product, it's time to roll out a consistent schedule so we can dominate combat sports."



Each event is produced by Superstar Nigel Lythgoe, visionary and producer of "So You Think You Can Dance" and "American Idol" who has brought this new look and feel of combat sport to the forefront.

"While we are increasing our volume, we will not sacrifice on quality or on making sure that each event is packed with the excitement people have come to expect from fight club events. Each event will deliver broad four-quadrant programming. Triller Fight Club is certain to be number one," continued Kavanaugh.

The Triller Fight Club system creates a multi-tiered outcome: superstars, premium world-class fighters, and top prospects through entertaining and diverse events.

Trilller Fight Club's 'Blockbuster Boxing Cards' will be tentpole events featuring world-ranked fighters, celebrity commentary, and epic musical performances.





Triller Fight Club's Premium Boxing Events will showcase world championship boxing featuring top contenders with unmatched entertainment and music.





Trilller Fight Club Boxing Club Shows will feature rising prospects and future stars in evenly matched bouts.





Triad Combat Premium Events will feature top MMA fighters facing off against top boxing contenders in the revolutionary triangle ring.





Triad Combat Club Shows will give young MMA fighters a chance to face off with top boxing prospects in the revolutionary triangle ring.



The award-winning Lythgoe is also developing a new unscripted competition series, "So You Think You Can Fight." The highly anticipated series will launch later this year.

Below is a complete listing of events scheduled for the balance of 2022.

Thursday, April 21 -- BKFC Fight Night, Fort Lauderdale, FL

Saturday, April 30 -- BKFC-24, Great Falls, MT

Friday, May 6 -- BKFC-25, Orlando, FL

Saturday, May 7 -- BKFC Thailand 2, Pattaya, Thailand

Friday, May 13 -- BKFC Fight Night, Omaha, NE

Saturday, May 14 – TrillerVerz V, Los Angeles, CA

Friday, June 10 -- Triad Combat Club Show, Orange County, CA

Saturday, June 25 -- Boxing Premium Event, Las Vegas, NV

Friday, July 15 -- Boxing Club Show, Mexico City, MX

Saturday, July 16 -- Blockbuster Boxing Event, Mexico City, MX

Saturday, July 30 -- Triad Combat Premium Event

Friday, August 5 -- Triad Combat Club Show

Saturday, August 27 -- Boxing Premium Event

Friday, September 16 -- Boxing Club Show

Saturday, September 24 – Triad Combat Premium Event

Friday, October 7 -- Triad Combat Club Show

Saturday, October 29 - Boxing Premium Event

Saturday, November 12 - Triad Combat Premium Event

Friday, November 25 - Boxing Club Show

Saturday, November 26 – Blockbuster Boxing Event

Saturday, December 3 - Boxing Premium Event

Saturday, December 17 - Triad Combat Premium Event

Launched less than two years ago, Triller Fight Club has already sold over 3,000,000 Pay-Per-Views in the past year, making it one of the top-selling combat sports/entertainment platforms. TrillerVerz's widely acclaimed monthly series, including world-class professional boxing and musical Verzuz battles, has consistently been at the top of watched broadcasts averaging over 6,000,000 views.

In December 2021, Triller entered into a definitive merger agreement with SeaChange International, Inc. SEAC, in a transaction that would result in the combined company being named TrillerVerz Corp., and its common stock will be listed on Nasdaq, subject to completion of the conditions listed in the S4, which was filed recently by SeaChange SEAC.

