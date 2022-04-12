Five Star Bancorp Announces 1st Quarter 2022 Earnings Release Date and Webcast

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif., April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Five Star Bancorp FSBC ("Five Star" or the "Company") expects to report its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, after the stock market closes on Monday, April 25, 2022.
Management will host a live webcast for analysts and investors to review this information at 1:00 PM ET (10:00 AM PT) on April 26, 2022.
The live webcast will be accessible from the "News & Events" section of the Company's website under "Events" at https://investors.fivestarbank.com/news-events/events. Please pre-register for the event using this link. The webcast will be archived on the Company's website for a period of 90 days.
About Five Star Bancorp
Five Star is a bank holding company headquartered in Rancho Cordova, California. Five Star operates through its wholly owned banking subsidiary, Five Star Bank. Five Star Bank has seven branches and two loan production offices throughout Northern California.
Media Contact:
Heather Luck, CFO
Five Star Bancorp
hluck@fivestarbank.com
916.626.5008
Shelley Wetton, CMO
Five Star Bancorp
swetton@fivestarbank.com
916.284.7827
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.