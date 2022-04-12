PayByPhone Brings A Better Parking Experience to Redondo Beach, CA

Vancouver, BC, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "We're thrilled to include Redondo Beach on the growing list of cities in California offering PayByPhone's contactless parking services," said Carmen Donnell, Managing Director, NA at PayByPhone. "We are happy drivers in Redondo Beach can now enjoy the convenience of paying for parking with the PayByPhone app on their own personal devices."
PayByPhone is a hassle-free solution for over 50 million drivers, allowing them to pay for parking with just their smartphone. The app sends text messages automatically when a parking session expires and gives drivers the ability to extend their parking session without needing to return to their vehicle. Drivers can also begin a session without registering for an account, making it ideal for those who are pressed for time.
For more information, visit paybyphone.com
About PayByPhone
PayByPhone's aim is simple: simplify your journey so you can focus on what matters most. As a wholly-owned subsidiary of Volkswagen Financial Services AG, they are one of the fastest growing mobile payments companies in the world, processing more than $550 million USD in payments and over 5 million downloads per year. Available in more than 1,000 cities across the globe, PayByPhone helps millions of consumers easily and safely pay for parking without the hassles of coins, lines, or fees. Their smart, intuitive technology is at the centre of their user-first approach, delivered to make everything as simple as possible.
Genevieve Stuart-Ross PayByPhone genevieve.stuart-ross@paybyphone.com
