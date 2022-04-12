UMH PROPERTIES, INC. HONORED WITH MANUFACTURED HOUSING INSTITUTE'S COMMUNITY OPERATOR OF THE YEAR AND RETAIL SALES CENTER OF THE YEAR AWARDS

FREEHOLD, NJ, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UMH Properties, Inc. UMH is pleased to announce that on April 11, 2022, UMH was named Manufactured Housing Institute's Community Operator of the Year for the second year in a row. In addition, on April 12, 2022, UMH was awarded the Manufactured Housing Institute's Retail Sales Center of the Year Award for the second year in a row. This year, the award was given to UMH's Port Royal Sales Center, located in Belle Vernon, Pennsylvania.
Samuel A. Landy, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented "UMH is proud to receive these two awards. We have built an operating platform that delivers exceptional results year after year. We continue to acquire, improve, and expand our communities which increases access to quality affordable housing in each market that we serve. I would like to thank our managers, maintenance staff, regional managers, vice presidents, directors and officers and all other staff members for our outstanding achievements."
UMH Properties, Inc., which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 128 manufactured home communities containing approximately 24,100 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama and South Carolina. UMH also has an ownership interest in and operates one community in Florida, containing 219 sites, through its joint venture with Nuveen Real Estate.
