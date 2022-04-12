LifeLabs' President & CEO shares stories from the frontlines of the pandemic in 'Unprecedented: Canada's Top CEOs on Leadership During COVID-19'

Toronto, Ontario, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Charles Brown, President and CEO of LifeLabs, was thrilled to share his story in the book "Unprecedented: Canada's Top CEOs on Leadership During COVID-19," which is now available for purchase.

Compiled and edited by Steve Mayer and Andrew Willis, Unprecedented is an extraordinary business book for extraordinary times: a collection of exclusive, first-person stories on leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic from twenty-nine chief executives at Canada's most iconic and largest companies. These are unforgettable accounts from senior leaders at companies on the front lines during the pandemic—long term care homes, grocery stores, airlines, hotels, pharmacies, shopping malls—along with valuable lessons on crisis management.

In his chapter in the book, Brown reflects on the tremendous work that the LifeLabs team completed during COVID-19. His essay highlights the outstanding contributions of the LifeLabs team at the frontlines of the pandemic, including setting up testing for COVID-19, business innovations, and the outstanding agility required of the team through the crisis.

The co-editors and authors' net proceeds from the sales of Unprecedented are being donated to United Way Centraide Canada for COVID recovery across Canada. To date, more than $3.5 million has been pledged by the twenty-nine companies involved in this project, including $25,000 that was contributed by LifeLabs.

"The LifeLabs team is the driving force making it possible to empower a healthier customer and community," says Brown. "I am thrilled to be able to share the amazing work our organization has accomplished over the past two years, coming together as a stronger and more agile team to face the challenges that arose from the pandemic."

Unprecedented: Canada's Top CEOs on Leadership During COVID-19 is now available for purchase here: penguinrandomhouse.ca/Unprecedented

About LifeLabs

LifeLabs is Canada's leading provider of laboratory diagnostic information and digital health connectivity systems, enabling patients and health care practitioners to diagnose, treat, monitor, and prevent disease. We support 20 million patient visits annually and conduct over 100 million laboratory tests through leading edge technologies and our 6,000 talented and dedicated employees. We are a committed innovator in supporting Canadians to live healthier lives, operating Canada's first commercial genetics lab, and the country's largest online patient portal, with more than 5 million Canadians receiving their results online. LifeLabs is 100% Canadian owned by OMERS Infrastructure, the infrastructure investment manager of one of Canada's largest defined benefit pension plans. Learn more at lifelabs.com.

Attachment

Media Team LifeLabs Media@lifelabs.com