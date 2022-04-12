TransUnion Responds to Litigation Filed by CFPB

CHICAGO, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In response to a complaint filed today by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, TransUnion issued the following statement:



The claims made by the CFPB against TransUnion and John Danaher, a former executive, are meritless and in no way reflect the consumer-first approach we take to managing all our businesses.

In January 2017, TransUnion entered into a consent order with the CFPB relating to how it markets TransUnion Credit Monitoring, a subscription product that offers consumers credit monitoring and identity theft protection services, as well as access to their credit scores. Shortly thereafter, as required by the consent order, TransUnion submitted to the CFPB for approval a plan detailing how it would comply with the order. The CFPB ignored the compliance plan, despite being obligated to respond and trigger deadlines for implementation. In the absence of any sort of guidance from the CFPB, TransUnion took affirmative actions to implement the consent order.

We have been in compliance with our obligations and we remain in compliance with the consent order today. Rather than providing any supervisory guidance on this matter and advising TransUnion of its concerns – like a responsible regulator would – the CFPB stayed silent and saved their claims for inclusion in a lawsuit, including naming a former executive in the complaint. Despite TransUnion's months-long, good faith efforts to resolve this matter, CFPB's current leadership refused to meet with us and were determined to litigate and seek headlines through press releases and tweets. The CFPB's unrealistic and unworkable demands have left us with no alternative but to defend ourselves fully.

Over the last several years, and under the direction of new leadership, TransUnion has led the credit reporting industry in making significant changes aimed at benefitting consumers and increasing transparency in the credit reporting process.

