Proactive news headlines including Ayurcann Holdings, Montero Mining, Revive Therapeutics, MegumaGold and Dalrada Corporation

New York, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:
- Montero Mining provides an update on arbitration proceedings against Tanzania for the expropriation of Wigu Hill click here
- Fabled Copper identifies potential new discovery and increases footprint at its Muskwa copper project, British Columbia click here
- SPYR Technologies says Applied Magix is exploring artificial intelligence applications for IoT systems click here
- Healixa hails manufacturing agreement for its Global AquaDuct Atmospheric units with industry leader Allied Manufacturing Industry LLC click here
- CytoDyn touts publication of paper on suppression of human and simian immunodeficiency virus replication with leronlimab click here
- Ayurcann Holdings grows its vapes and tinctures distribution network to 1,000 points in Canada click here
- Audacious says it is "motoring ahead" with its commercial operations in Thailand click here
- Banxa reports 71% year-over-year increase in transaction values for 3Q 2022 click here
- Canaccord and Stifel GMP upbeat on Nomad Royalty after strong first quarter numbers click here
- Nextech AR launches Shopify Freemium 3D model pricing click here
- GreenBank portfolio company Staminier's subsidiary enters letter of intent to back innovative identity tech firm "Identify" click here
- Numinus Wellness strikes deal to acquire US psychedelic healthcare company Novamind for C$26.2M click here
- Keywords Studios set for more strong demand - broker click here
- Dalrada Corporation says its Dalrada Health subsidiary acquires Remedi Med Spas, adding new Solas Rejuventation + Wellness locations click here
- Champion Gaming enters licensing agreement with Fight Analytics click here
- Nomad Royalty Company reports preliminary revenue attributable to company of US$12.7 million in first quarter click here
- AIM ImmunoTech engages CRO Amarex Clinical Research to manage Phase 2 of Ampligen study click here
- Standard Uranium completes winter drill program at its Sun Dog project in Saskatchewan click here
- ImagineAR signs licensing agreements with Arizona Rattlers and Tucson Sugar Skulls to integrate immersive augmented reality platform click here
- ESE inks sponsorship deal with apparel firm Diverse for Digital Motorsports Tournament click here
- MegumaGold reports encouraging drill results near historic workings at Caribou gold project, Nova Scotia click here
- NorthWest Copper announces positive results from Stardust drill program; plans follow-up drilling in 2022 click here
- Revive Therapeutics updates further on its Phase 3 Bucillamine in coronavirus trial click here
- Fobi AI partners with Dougan & Associates to win data consulting deal in Muskoka watershed click here
- Golden Shield intersects multiple intervals in initial diamond drill holes at Toucan Creek prospect click here
- PowerTap Hydrogen Capital's subsidiary Progressus Clean Technologies appoints global hydrogen expert as advisory board chairman click here
- Great Atlantic Resources reveals high-grade gold assay results from a 2021 drill program at Golden Promise in Newfoundland click here
- Recruiter.com launches new cryptocurrency career community platform click here
- Zeb Nickel says Phase 2 drilling at its flagship South African project has confirmed grade and continuity of nickel mineralization click here
About Proactive
- Proactive is a unique tech-enabled platform providing companies globally with a comprehensive investor engagement solution across their business lifecycle.
- With six offices on three continents, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world's major stock exchanges, helping executives to engage intelligently with investors.
- In 2020, Proactive featured in 809 million search results, our content was viewed over 165 million times and our readers spent over 10 million hours on our websites. Proactive has produced over 300,000 articles and 20,000 executive interviews since it was established in 2006.
For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com
