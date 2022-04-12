Toronto Police Association announces new Chief Communications Officer

TORONTO, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Toronto Police Association is pleased to announce that Meaghan Gray will be its new Chief Communications Officer effective April 25, 2022.
"As Chief Communications Officer, Meaghan will be responsible for all aspects of the Association's communications including corporate, internal and media relations as well as working with the Board and Executive staff as a strategic advisor on matters of reputation, branding, issues and change management," said Jon Reid, President of the Toronto Police Association.
The Toronto Police Association is a progressive organization dedicated to promoting and protecting the interests and rights of its members and the policing profession through representation, strong leadership and advocacy.
The Toronto Police Association is managed by a full-time board of nine directors who make key decisions on behalf of the membership. The Board of Directors consists of a President, Vice-President, Director of Member Benefits, Director of Administrative Services, two Civilian Field Services Directors and three Uniform Field Services Directors.
The purpose of the board is to provide the Association with direction and advice. It is their responsibility to ensure that the Association fulfills its mission statement and in doing so, it frequently sets the Association's strategic direction.
The Board of Directors is supported by full-time Executive-level staff who bring expertise in the areas of labour, finance, and law.
Meaghan brings over 20 years of communications and issues management experience to the TPA's Executive, including the last 18 as a member of the Toronto Police Service's Corporate Communications team. Meaghan will also be supported by TPA's external communications agency, Blue Door Communications.
Toronto Police Association
The Toronto Police Association represents approximately 8,000 full-time uniform and civilian members of the Toronto Police Service.
Please visit our website for more information.
https://www.tpa.ca
Media Relations:
Meaghan Gray, Chief Communications Officer
647-530-8911
