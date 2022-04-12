World Insurance Associates Expands New Jersey Presence with the Acquisition of J. Stine Agency

Tinton Falls, NJ, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World Insurance Associates LLC ("WIA"), a Top 100 Insurance Brokerage, announced today that it acquired J. Stine Agency, Inc. ("J. Stine") of Little Silver, NJ on April 1, 2022. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
J. Stine Agency, Inc. is a full service, family owned, insurance agency. They offer a wide range of insurance products including flood, home, life, auto, boat, atv, business and health insurance.
"At J. Stine Agency, Inc. we give our clients the personal attention they deserve," says Joseph Stine, President, J. Stine Agency. "We take great pride in putting our customers first and look forward to continuing to do so as part of World."
"I'm happy to welcome J. Stine to the World family," says Rich Eknoian, CEO and Co-Founder of WIA. "They share our commitment to providing our clients with exceptional and professional service, and I know they will be successful as part of World."
Giordano, Halleran & Ciesla provided legal counsel to WIA, and Panepinto, Panepinto & Miller provided legal counsel to J. Stine. No other advisors, diligence firms or legal counsel were disclosed.
About World Insurance Associates LLC
World Insurance Associates LLC (World) is headquartered in Tinton Falls, N.J., and is a full-service insurance organization providing individuals and businesses with top products and services across personal and commercial insurance lines, employee benefits, retirement and financial services and human capital management solutions. Since its founding in 2012, World has completed 147 acquisitions and serves its customers from more than 160 offices in the U.S. World is ranked #2 on Business Insurance's Fastest Growing Brokers list, #53 on Business Insurance's 100 Largest Brokers of U.S. Business list, #31 on Insurance Journal's Top 100 Independent P&C Agencies list, and #38 on Insurance Journal's Top 50 Personal Lines Agencies list. For more information, please visit www.worldinsurance.com.
Jean Wiskowski, Chief Marketing Officer World Insurance Associates LLC 732-380-0900 x736 jeanwiskowski@worldinsurance.com Bradley Unger, Senior Vice President, Business Development World Insurance Associates LLC 732-712-2230 x186 bradleyunger@worldinsurance.com
