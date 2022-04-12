Questex's Fierce Pharma Unveils a New Exclusive Invite-Only Summit for Executive-Level Marketing Professionals to Learn and Network

NEW YORK, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex 's Fierce Pharma today announces Digital Pharma Engage , an exclusive invite-only summit for executive-level marketing professionals. Digital Pharma Engage is a new event in the Fierce Digital Pharma series that includes Digital Pharma East, Digital Pharma Innovation Week and Fierce Pharma Marketing Awards. The event takes place at the Waterfront Hotel in Huntington Beach, CA on June 14-15, 2022.



Marketing teams from large pharma and biotech companies working across various therapeutic areas may all face similar challenges, but each require their own unique, tailor-made solutions. Event attendees will have the opportunity to meet with colleagues in an intimate setting to build meaningful relationships, share ideas and use the collective group intelligence of the community to source and unlock innovative solutions to their current challenges.

Event highlights:

Cutting-edge content from keynotes, fireside chats and panels on digital transformation, improving customer engagement and multicultural marketing strategies. Speakers are from Abbott, AstraZeneca, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Gilead, Pfizer, Takeda and more.

Conversational think-tank roundtables where attendees can benchmark their practices in accordance with other organizations and industry standards.

Multiple opportunities for 1:1 business meetings based on interests and business goals.

Networking opportunities throughout the conference and at the Newport Beach Vineyard and Winery.

Zohaib Sheikh, Head of Conference Programming, Fierce Life Sciences said, "We're excited to bring this esteemed group of pharma marketers together to tackle key challenges the industry is facing in improving customer experience, patient support, and ensuring the digital transformation efforts that were accelerated over the past few years continues to progress. The personalized networking opportunities we have created will also allow companies to discover strategies and solutions unique to their specific needs and we can't wait to meet back in-person on the west coast."

Digital Pharma Engage is open to senior-level marketing decision-makers within pharmaceutical and biotech companies. Request an invitation here. For sponsorship opportunities, click here.

