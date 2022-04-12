Cardano Metaverse IDO Platform GOmetalaunch Launches It's ISPO Ahead Of It's $URGO wallet Testnet Release

New York, NY, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GOmetalaunch ISPO is live: Kindly visit ISPO page: https://urgo.gometalaunch.org to learn how to Delegate your ADA to the GOmetalaunch Stake Pool.
GOmetalaunch does not require an introduction as the platform has successfully made a name for itself since its launch in January after announcing it's project launch, started from getting on Yahoo News. Also, the private and public Token sale generated buzz within the Cardano Community.
When fully launched, GOmetalaunch would provide a Suite of DEfi and IDO capabilities to both Investors and the developers who are working hard to make Cardano the best Blockchain in the World.
GOmetalaunch aims to be the biggest IDO Platform on Cardano and across blockchains.
GOmetalaunch Unique Features:
1. GOmetalaunch is the first of its type on the Cardano blockchain with full support for Metaverse IDO Launches. Some of these unique features are as follows; Staking, Token Burn, Governance, Guaranteed IDO Allocations, Featured Listings, Exclusive NFT Rewards.
2. GOmetalaunch fully supports Cardano native coins and cross chain support as well as Metaverse IDO of projects on Ethereum and Binance will also be carried out on GOmetalaunch and provide extensive DeFi features to assist new projects in their growth and development.
3. GO labs has made partnerships with Blockchain Industry Experts and Guru's which will ensure that any project that is launched on GOMetalaunch has the full support needed to ensure success.
4. They also have an extensive network of Marketing experts and Executives with links to the best Influencer Marketing Network to ensure that any project applying for IDO on their platform receives the full funding needed, and the full exposure needed to get blockchain enthusiasts informed about the Metaverse projects and that they receive the full support of an extensive array of Blockchain communities needed to succeed.
5. Additionally GO Community members will be involved in the full governance process through a Tier System, to ensure that everybody has a fair opportunity and allocation to support and earn rewards and Tokens.
6. GO Community members also have the opportunity to make votes as it affects key decisions regarding governance of the GOmetalaunch project.
Telegram Group: https://t.me/GOmetalaunch
Telegram Channel: https://t.me/GOmetalaunchNewsletters
Twitter: https://twitter.com/GOmetalaunch
Medium: https://medium.com/@gometalaunch
Youtube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCoIR_758r2OSnpBrfcIdNDg
Github: https://github.com/Go-meta-labs
Media Details Company Name: GOmetalaunch Email: admin (at) gometalaunch.org Website: https://GOmetalaunch.org
