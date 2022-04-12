leadPops Secures $3.5 Million in Series A Funding

SAN DIEGO, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- leadPops, a San Diego, CA-based digital customer acquisition software and marketing innovator serving the mortgage, real estate, and insurance industries, has raised $3.5 million in Series A funding.
Cultivation Capital is thrilled to lead this financing round...
- Barry Sandweiss
General Partner, Cultivation Capital
The round was led by Cultivation Capital with additional participation from Second Century Ventures. The company intends to use the funds to scale operations, develop and launch new and innovative products, and add even more talent to the already growing team.
Barry Sandweiss, a General Partner at Cultivation Capital, will join leadPops' CEO, Andrew Pawlak, and COO, Rosa Romaine, on the company's Board of Directors.
"Cultivation Capital is thrilled to lead this financing round, and I look forward to working closely with the entire leadPops team to expand the platform beyond the roughly 3,000 mortgage, real estate, and insurance professionals that utilize it today," said Sandweiss.
We are excited and eager to support leadPops' growth...
- Dave Garland
Managing Partner, SCV
The leadPops platform allows users to create powerful, automated lead-generating systems that drive qualified leads directly to their business. Current leadPops clients leverage tools such as lead funnels, lead-generation websites, and in-house managed marketing services to drive and secure high-quality leads that have solid conversion potential.
"We are excited and eager to support leadPops' growth," said Dave Garland, Managing Partner, Second Century Ventures. "Their streamlined, one-stop lead generation platform is not only delivering innovation to real estate but two of its closest adjacent industries, mortgage and insurance. We look forward to helping the team scale."
To learn more about leadPops and its powerful lead-generation capabilities, please visit https://leadPops.com.
About leadPops
leadPops, founded in 2011, has more than 3,000 clients across the country. Existing partnerships include the Association of Independent Mortgage Experts (AIME), C2 Financial, Fairway Independent Mortgage, Movement Mortgage, Thrive Mortgage, and many more. In 2021, leadPops was named one of the country's fastest-growing companies, with a placement on the Inc. 5000.
leadPops helps mortgage, real estate, and insurance businesses thrive online through optimized conversion. Driving traffic and clicks doesn't matter if you're not converting those clicks into clients.
For more information, visit https://leadpops.com.
About Cultivation Capital
Cultivation Capital is an early-stage venture capital firm investing in software technology, life sciences, and agriculture technology companies. Since its founding in 2012, the firm has invested in over 150 companies and is recognized as one of the most active early-stage investors in the United States.
For more information, visit https://cultivationcapital.com.
About Second Century Ventures
Second Century Ventures (SCV), the strategic investment arm of the National Association of REALTORS®, is the most active global real estate technology fund. SCV helps scale its portfolio companies across the world's largest industries including real estate, financial services, banking, home services, and insurance. Second Century Ventures also operates the award-winning REACH technology growth program.
For more information, visit scv.vc.
Press Contact: pr@leadpops.com
