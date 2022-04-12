ASSOCIA PROVIDES FREE FINANCIAL CERTIFICATION TRAINING TO COMPANY'S COMMUNITY MANAGEMENT PROFESSIONALS

Dallas, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa, the community management industry's largest company, offers its employees advanced financial training certification through its community manager financial certification training program.

The program is specially designed for community managers and assistant community managers at Associa offices throughout North America. Two 75-minute courses help participants improve their financial acumen skills and ability to interpret association financial reports. Participants can also earn two hours of Community Association Managers International Certification Board (CAMICB) continuing education credit.

To date, more than 700 Associa employees have completed the courses and become certified. The financial certification courses are available through Associa University, a centralized learning platform that facilitates team members in discovering, sharing, and discussing an immense library of learning resources, including on-demand online learning courses, webinars presented by respected learning partners, job aids, videos, and articles, among others.

"At Associa, ongoing employee development is a key part of our success. The financial certification courses are specifically designed to elevate the financial acumen of our community managers so that they can further enhance their industry expertise and more effectively reach their career objectives," stated Debra Warren, Associa vice president of learning and development. "This helps ensure that they are capable of providing our clients with the best possible service."

About Associa

With more than 225 branch offices across North America, Associa is building the future of community for nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 11,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 43 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

