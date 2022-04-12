Anechoic Chamber Market is Projected at a CAGR of 21.7% | Anechoic Chamber Industry Size and Growth Analysis 2022-2032

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global anechoic chamber market is anticipated at US$ 1.2 Billion in 2021 while US$ 2 Billion by 2032 by the end of the forecast period. The market is projected at a CAGR of 21.7% from 2022 to 2032. The growing development of outsourcing testing, inspection, and certification services is anticipated to play a significant role in driving the market in the forecast period.



Another salient factor contributing to the market expansion is the increasing need for testing electronics. Moreover, the growing demand for anechoic chambers for electromagnetic compatibility pre-compliance testing and the rising application of industry-specific customized anechoic chambers are other vital factors bolstering the industry in the forecast period.

On the contrary, increasing incidents of errors and high expenses involved in electromagnetic compatibility testing are expected to hinder the market growth in the forecast period. Also, increased lead time for overseas qualification assessment is another cause likely to hamper the industry growth in the coming time. However, the emergence of 5G technology and the growth of hybrid as well as electric vehicles have been projected as the upcoming trend in the market during the forecast period.

List Of Key Players Covered in Anechoic Chamber Market are:

ESCO TECHNOLOGIES

TDK CORPORATION

MICROWAVE VISION GROUP

FRANCONIA GROUP

ECKEL INDUSTRIES



Key Takeaways:

The global anechoic chamber market to value USD 1.2 Bn in 2021

The global anechoic chamber market to expand at 21.7% during the forecast period

The global anechoic chamber market to procure USD 2 Bn

IT & Telecommunication to expand at a 4% growth rate

The US market to garner 700 Mn while recording a 3.5% CAGR during the forecast period



"Ongoing efforts for the development and commercialization of 5G technology across the globe is anticipated to be the major contributor to market expansion. Such efforts by various nations are offering various opportunities for the chamber since it is used for testing 5G testing transmission antennas through EMI/ RF/ EMC testing," says an FMI analyst.

Competitive Landscape

Key players in the global anechoic chamber market ESCO TECHNOLOGIES, TDK CORPORATION, MICROWAVE VISION GROUP, FRANCONIA GROUP, and ECKEL INDUSTRIES, among others.

Recent developments among players are:

In January 2022, Audio-Technica Fukui Co., a Japanese company, disclosed its electromagnetic anechoic chambers which would measure the radio waves emitted by devices like wireless earphones and microphones at very high precision so that the company could be sure about their compliance with each country's different radio emission standards.

In 2020, Mphasis, an IT solution provider specializing in cloud and cognitive services, announced the opening of a state-of-the-art Hi-Tech Wireless Chamber in Banglore, India. The chamber is equipped with Radio Frequency Shielding for IoT, Wi-Fi, and 5G, allowing Mphasis to deliver advanced testing and certification services for these technologies.

More Valuable Insights

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global anechoic chamber market presenting a historical analysis from 2015 to 2021 and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of type (semi anechoic chamber, full anechoic chamber) and application (automotive, military and defense, it and telecommunications, consumer appliances and electronics, medical, others), across five major regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America).

