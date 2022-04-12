Advantest Donates ¥90 Million to Ukraine Crisis Relief Efforts

TOKYO, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading semiconductor test equipment supplier Advantest Corporation (TSE: 6857) announced cash donations totaling ¥90 million to crisis relief efforts aiding people afflicted by the war in Ukraine. The company contributed to the following organizations:
- The Japanese Red Cross Society (Japan)
- Médecins Sans Frontières (Japan, USA, Germany)
- UNICEF (Japan, USA)
- International Rescue Committee (USA)
- Aktion Deutschland Hilft e.V. (Germany)
Advantest expressed strong hopes that the situation will be resolved as soon as possible and peace may return to the affected region.
About Advantest Corporation
Advantest (TSE: 6857) is the leading manufacturer of automatic test and measurement equipment used in the design and production of semiconductors for applications including 5G communications, the Internet of Things (IoT), autonomous vehicles, high performance computing (HPC) including artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, and more. Its leading-edge systems and products are integrated into the most advanced semiconductor production lines in the world. The company also conducts R&D to address emerging testing challenges and applications; develops advanced test-interface solutions for wafer sort and final test; produces scanning electron microscopes essential to photomask manufacturing; and offers system-level test solutions and other test-related accessories. Founded in Tokyo in 1954, Advantest is a global company with facilities around the world and an international commitment to sustainable practices and social responsibility. More information is available at www.advantest.com.
ADVANTEST CORPORATION
Shin-Marunouchi Center Building
1-6-2 Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo 100-0005
Contact: Yoichi Oyama, PR Department
Tel： +81-70-4017-8104
