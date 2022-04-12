Sean Combs Named Advisor of Holoportation Leader Proto Inc.

Los Angeles, CA, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proto Inc., formerly PORTL, has named Sean Combs as an Advisor to the holoportation startup which is active across multiple industries including: entertainment, education, retail, enterprise, business, marketing, fashion, and the art world. Proto's proprietary state of the art technology is what makes interactive holoportation possible—allowing a person to "beam" in real time when they can't be there physically. The artist and entrepreneur was introduced to Proto when he used the new technology to "beam" from Miami to Los Angeles to sing Happy Birthday to his son, Christian "King" Combs —an event that sparked millions of views on social media.
"Sean Combs has always been an inspiring pioneer in music and business—constantly changing the game with whatever he does," said David Nussbaum, CEO and Founder of Proto Inc. "We were honored to bring his family together last Spring, and it became the perfect example of how Proto connects people for meaningful, emotional interactions unlike any other technology. We're so excited to be working with him as we continue to make the future a reality now."
Combs also participated in the recent $12 million Series A round led by TRUE Capital Management (Coinbase, Palantir). The Series A round also included legendary tech investor Tim Draper (Tesla, SpaceX, Twitch), early Uber investors Jillian Manus and Mike Walsh of Structure Management, Quavo of Migos, and dozens of retired and active pro-athletes including Marshawn Lynch, Albert Pujols, Robert Griffin III, Luke Walton and Breanna Stewart.
Proto holoportation has been used by the CEOs of IWC Schaffhausen and Formula E racing as well as by brands such as AT&T, T-Mobile, DHL, Diageo, Christie's, Chase Bank, Kia, and at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Notable names who have recently used Proto include Ellen Degeneres, Lewis Hamilton, Usain Bolt, Tombogo (in Proto's New York Fashion Week debut) and Iris Apfel for the launch of her line with H&M.
Proto has become recognized as the ideal showcase for NFTs having started in the field with the first NFT designed for a Proto made by Nicole Buffett (later purchased at auction by Snoop Dogg). Christie's featured Proto at its annual Art + Tech Summit, amfAR featured it at its Cannes Gala honoring Spike Lee, and NBA champ Danny Green used it to launch his ring NFT. Additionally Proto was used in major events at NYC.NFT, at Miami Crypto Experience, and dominated the NFT space Art Basel with activations involving ArtRepublic, SuperRare, Red DAO, DeadMau5, and Micah Johnson's Aku World.
The Proto M, the smaller version of the holoportation unit, debuted at SXSW 2022 and won the festival's top Innovation Award for "Connecting People". Since the start of 2022, Proto has been featured on the Today Show, honored three times at the CES Innovation Awards, and named to Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies list.
About Proto
Proto Inc., founded as PORTL in 2018, is the maker of hologram devices and the software and cloud services to support holoportation. Founded by inventor and CEO David Nussbaum, its award-winning products are now in use all over the world, beaming executives, tech and science experts, and sports and music celebrities to events, displaying NFTs and other objects, and becoming a vital new tool for education, retail, marketing, and the hospitality industry. The Tim Draper-backed startup has recently been named the number one new technology at Mobile World Congress 2021 in Barcelona, the Best new Telecom Startup by the IT awards, and a three time CES Innovation Awards Honoree for 2022. Proto's headquarters are in Los Angeles and it has satellite and distributor showrooms in New York, San Francisco and Las Vegas. Proto seeks to bring people together across every kind of divide. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For more information go to PROTOhologram.com.
