ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

See Ad Disclosure

Escape Room Celebrates Launch of Third Location

by Globe Newswire
April 12, 2022 11:15 AM | 2 min read

MARIETTA, Ga., April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Urban Escape Games is celebrating the opening of their third, metro-Atlanta location in Marietta, Georgia. The public is invited to celebrate the occasion with free pizza, door prizes, and more on April 16. The event starts at 12:00 pm and will last until 4:00 pm in the Pavilions at East Lake shopping center, 2100 Roswell Road in Marietta. 

"These games are a cut above other entertainment," said B. Zachary Bennett, CMO. "It's a fun alternative to traditional outings like going to the movies, putt-putt, or the bowling alley. Escape rooms are challenging as players immerse themselves in the story and set-design of the games." 

In addition to launching the first escape rooms in Georgia, Urban Escape Games is also home to Georgia's largest escape room and a room designed just for kids.  

"We are excited and blessed to be opening the third location," said Michael Zambrowicz, owner. "It is UEG's aim to build fun, family-friendly adventures that only take an hour to 90 minutes of their day. But that customers will be talking about after they leave." 

About Urban Escape Games 

Urban Escape Games offers indoor adventures for individuals and team-building activities for businesses at all Alpharetta and Marietta locations in Metro Atlanta. So go on, BE THE HERO in an escape room adventure today. Find out more at UrbanEscapeGames.com.  

Media Contact: 

B. Zachary Bennett 

Chief Marketing Officer  

Zbennett@reformationproductions.com 

678-825-8086 

UrbanEscapeGames.com 

Editorial photos and video available at UrbanEscapeGames.com/media 

Related Images






Image 1: Urban Escape Games New Location


Urban Escape Games, 2100 Roswell Road; East Lake Pavilion



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Press Releases

Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.

All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.

Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.

Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.