PerimeterX Named a Leader in Bot Management by Top Industry Research Firm

SAN MATEO, Calif., April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PerimeterX, the leading provider of solutions that detect and stop the abuse of identity and account information on the web, today announced that Forrester Research has named the company a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Bot Management, Q2 2022.



The Forrester Wave™ evaluated PerimeterX and 14 other bot management providers across comprehensive criteria including current offering, strategy and market presence, naming PerimeterX a Leader.

PerimeterX received a score of 5.00, the highest score possible, in the following criteria:

Range of supported use cases

Response types

Response configuration

Out-of-the-box reports

Customizable reports and dashboards

Security feedback loops

Innovation roadmap

Planned enhancements

Execution roadmap

Market approach

The Forrester report stated that "PerimeterX targets top personas with relevant features and role-specific metrics," and that "PerimeterX Bot Defender is a strong choice for customers in e-commerce, travel and hospitality, and financial services."

The Forrester report noted that, "Bad bots continue to consume resources and overwhelm organizations, accounting for at least a quarter of all internet traffic. Bot management has evolved from an emerging market to a rapidly maturing offering expected to meet the needs of small organizations with a single application as well as large enterprises with hundreds of them."

The Forrester report further stated that, "Modern bot management tools must keep up with ever-evolving attacks, offer a range of out-of-the-box and customizable reports, and enable human end customers to transact business with little friction or frustration."

The Forrester report states that, "[PerimeterX] reference customers were overwhelmingly positive, praising the ‘extreme flexibility,' reporting, and low false positives." The report also notes, "One reference customer added, ‘I found [PerimeterX] to be the ultimate vendor with [an] amazing support team, great vision, and an ever-growing hunger for success.'"

Bot attacks pose a serious threat to all online businesses as shown in the recent PerimeterX Automated Fraud Benchmark Report , which found that Bot attacks increased 106% year-over-year in 2021.

"We believe that being recognized as a Leader by Forrester is a significant accomplishment that our whole team has worked hard to earn. Our product innovations and research leadership stand at the forefront of the web app security landscape, allowing us to consistently deliver value for our customers. PerimeterX takes a comprehensive approach to bot management with proactive detection, real-time attack blocking and insight-gathering to inform future decision making. Bot Defender is the cornerstone to delivering on our vision to protect users' account and identity information everywhere along their digital journey." said Omri Iluz, co-founder and CEO, PerimeterX.

To download a copy of The Forrester Wave™: Bot Management, Q2 2022, visit perimeterx.com/wave .

