TVO and TVOkids earn major honours at 2022 Canadian Screen Awards

Toronto, ON, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TVO is proud to celebrate 12 wins at the Canadian Screen Awards, which were announced April 4-10, 2022. TVO Original Ghosts of Afghanistan took home the Donald Brittain Award for Best Social/Political Documentary Program, while TVOkids Original All-Round Champion won Best Children's or Youth Non-Fiction Program or Series.

"Everyone at TVO is thrilled to see these incredible films and series celebrated on Canada's biggest awards stage," says John Ferri, VP of Programming and Content at TVO. "This recognition from the Canadian Screen Awards is testament to the quality of TVO's documentaries, current affairs and TVOkids series and to the extent of their impact. It is also an important nod to the talent and vision of our industry partners and in-house teams."

With 35 CSA nominations, TVO and TVOkids stood out in garnering 12 awards. TVO Original documentaries that were recognized include Ghosts of Afghanistan in three categories, Borealis in two categories and Employable Me. TVOkids won big with All-Round Champion, PAW Patrol, Odd Squad Mobile Unit and Let's Go Luna.

A full list of winners appears below. Viewers are invited to enjoy playlists of TVO Docs nominees and TVOkids winners on YouTube.

TVO now offers a whole new way to engage with award-winning documentaries, current affairs journalism, The Agenda with Steve Paikin, podcasts and more. Visit TVO Today to experience it.

Canadian Screen Awards wins for TVO

Donald Brittain Award for Best Social/Political Documentary Program

Ghosts of Afghanistan

Best Factual Series

Employable Me

Rob Stewart Award for Best Science or Nature Documentary Program or Series

Borealis

Best Writing, Documentary

Ghosts of Afghanistan

Best Photography, Documentary or Factual

Borealis

Best Picture Editing, Documentary

Ghosts of Afghanistan

Best Host, Live Entertainment Special

From Ontario With Love: A Celebration of Hope - Arisa Cox, Andrew Phung

Canadian Screen Awards wins for TVOkids

Best Children's or Youth Non-Fiction Program or Series

All-Round Champion

Best Pre-School Program or Series

PAW Patrol

Best Writing, Children's or Youth

Odd Squad Mobile Unit – "Mission O Possible / Nature of the Sandbeast"

Best Sound, Animation

PAW Patrol – "Moto Pups: Pups vs the Ruff-Ruff Pack"

Best Original Music, Animation

Let's Go Luna! – "The Way of the Gaucho"

