Global Sensitive Toothcare Products Market to reach $4.79 billion by 2030: Allied Market Research

Portland, OR, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global sensitive toothcare products market generated $2.73 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $4.79 billion by 2030, manifesting a CAGR of 5.3% from 2021 to 2030.The report offers an extensive analysis of changing market trends, value chain, top segments, top investment pockets, regional scenarios, and competitive landscape.

Increase in oral hygiene awareness, technological advancements in sensitive toothcare products, implementation of innovative solutions drive the growth of the global sensitive toothcare products market. In addition, shift of trend from traditional usage to modern usage of oral care products and increase in incidences of dentine hypersensitivity among consumers aid the market growth. However, rise in the number of competitors at local and worldwide levels, usage of certain chemicals is posing a threat, and stringent government regulations hinder the market growth. On the other hand, surge in online shopping and increase in awareness about herbal and organic variants creates new opportunities in the coming years.

Covid-19 Scenario:

The outbreak of Covid-19 affected the global sensitive toothcare products market positively. People have invested more in personal health improvement products such as oral care, skincare, cosmetics, and other products. As a result, there was an increase in demand for sensitive toothcare products as people began to avoid dental visits, hospitals, and other clinics.

In addition, innovation in the sector also contributed to sales growth during the pandemic.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global sensitive toothcare products market based on type, distribution channel, and region.

Based on type, the sensitive toothpaste segment held the highest market share in 2020, accounting for around half of the total share, and is projected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the sensitive toothbrush segment is estimated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.1% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on distribution channel, the supermarket/ hypermarket segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, contributing to nearly one-third of the global sensitive toothcare products market, and is expected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. However, the online retail segment is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 6.3% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on region, Europe, followed by North America, contributed the highest share in 2020, accounting for nearly one-third of the total share, and is expected to continue its dominant share in terms of revenue by 2030. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to manifest the largest CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period.

Leading players of the global sensitive toothcare products market discussed in the research include Henkel AG, Unilever, Maxnova Healthcare, GlaxoSmithKline plc., Colgate-Palmolive Company, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Rowpar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Lion Corporation, Proctor & Gamble, and Sunstar Group.

