BodyGuardz Advances Strength and Sustainability with New Pure 3 Screen Protector

LEHI, Utah, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BodyGuardz is once again advancing smartphone screen protection with the introduction of Pure 3, a proprietary glass screen protector that is five-times stronger than an unprotected screen, certified green and can be installed in less than 30-seconds. Pure 3 is available now at BodyGuardz.com for the family of iPhone 13 devices with additional models coming soon.



"Nearly two smartphone screens break every second of every day, and with the standard iPhone 13 approaching $800, screen protection is no longer just a nice option, it's a must-have," said Ryan Noel, marketing director at BodyGuardz. "Not all screen protectors are built alike, however, so for those that value the investment in their smartphones, Pure 3 offers a triple-threat of protection, sustainability and quick and simple installation."

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below:

BodyGuardz has 20 years of screen protection innovation, and the independently tested Pure 3 provides unprecedented strength and durability. The screen protector contains 30% recycled glass and is the first glass screen protector to receive the Green Product Mark certification from TUV Rheinland.

To receive the certification, BodyGuardz:

Formulated Pure 3 with a minimum of 30% recycled glass;

Ensured all packaging and installation tools are curbside recyclable;

Used soy-based inks; and

Removed all plastics from packaging.

"There are a variety of technical challenges with clarity and quality of glass when it comes to using recycled glass for screen protectors, which is why it has never been done before, but we cracked the code with Pure 3," added Noel. "We feel Pure 3 represents the best of BodyGuardz technology and our commitment to our customers and the environment."

BodyGuardz also built Pure 3 so that it is easy to install, engineering and patenting a new method that perfectly aligns the protector with a phone's screen and without bubbles. Other features of Pure 3 include blue light blocking technology, PureGuard antimicrobial protection, and free* lifetime replacements for the life of a customer's device.

*only pay shipping



About BodyGuardz

BodyGuardz is committed to offering top-quality products and services at competitive prices. The company prides itself on providing products, services, and delivery that customers notice as a step above the rest. BodyGuardz designs reliable protection for a life worth living that keeps up with today's active lifestyles. Learn more by visiting www.bodyguardz.com.

​​About Parent Company BGZ Brands

BGZ brands' mission is "to enhance our customers' lifestyles through branded products and services of elevated value and quality." What began as a small line of screen protectors for a limited number of devices has grown into a powerhouse company behind three distinct mobile accessory brands—BodyGuardz (www.bodyguardz.com), Lander (www.lander.com) and MOXYO (www.moxyo.com). For more information, visit BGZ brands (www.bgzbrands.com)

Ryan Noel rnoel@bgzbrands.com