Medical Hyperspectral Imaging Market to reach US$ 294.7 Mn by 2030 – Comprehensive Research Report by FMI

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global medical hyperspectral imaging market will reach nearly USD 300 million by 2030, according to a new market research study by Future Market Insights (FMI), an ESOMAR-certified firm.



Growing number of healthcare ailments continues to drive advancements in medical imaging landscape. As such, computational power, image analysis, and hyperspectral cameras are the technological innovations being implemented all across the healthcare industry.

Non-invasive diseases as well as surgeries are being precisely figured out by imaging sensors. Also, they do not emit any sort of radiation to harm the patient or operator. According to FMI's analysis, these factors will provide impetus to the market during the assessment period.

Get Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-12369

List of Key Players Covered in Medical Hyperspectral Imaging market are:

IMEC

Norsk Elektro Optikk

Galileo

Gilden Photonics

Resonon

XIMEA

Gooch & Housego

Chemlmage

Applied Spectral Imaging

Cubert

EVK DI Kerschhaggl

Headwall Photonics

FluxData



"Proven success in North America and Europe is prompting medical hyperspectral imaging market players to shift their priorities to the developing economies. This factor will help in growth of the market between 2020 and 2030" – FMI Analyst

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/medical-hyperspectral-imaging-market

Key Takeaways

Hyperspectral camera holds the largest market share owing to latest advancements with respect to sensor development

High preference for accuracy to boost prospects of MHSI in healthcare

US and Europe to collectively account for nearly 40% revenue share

India's growth as a medical tourism hub to create opportunities for market players

Although FMI's report is bullish on the use of hyperspectral imaging in medical applications, initial investments and reluctance to experiment will lead to limited adoption, especially in the next couple of years.

FMI's discussion with stakeholders across the value chain revealed that concerns related to data storage, and the subsequent associated cost has been a key restraint for end-users. Many providers are offering cloud-based storage options, and it is likely that over the course of the forecast period, adoption will gradually increase.

Hyperspectral imaging used in a range of sectors apart from healthcare. The key hyperspectral imaging players are continuously focusing on offering technologically-superior products, not just for the healthcare industry.

According to FMI, holistic advances in hyperspectral imaging will boost the confidence of healthcare industry and fuel adoption. However, manufacturers will need to maintain that elusive balance between quality offerings and competitive pricing.

Ask An Analyst About The Report : https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-12369

Want more insights?

Future Market Insights brings the comprehensive research report on forecasted revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2015 to 2030. The global medical hyperspectral imaging market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect and present a complete market intelligence approach to the reader.

The study provides compelling insights on medical hyperspectral imaging market on the basis of product type (healthcare hyperspectral cameras, accessories), application (medical diagnostics (ophthalmology, wound diagnostics, oncology, GI Diseases, others)), tissue and cell biology, drug discovery, others), technology (Visible Hyperspectral Imaging, Near-Infrared Hyperspectral Imaging, Ultraviolet Hyperspectral Imaging, Short-Wave Infrared Imaging, and Mid-Wave Infrared Hyperspectral Imaging), end-user (diagnostic centres, hospitals, research & academic centres, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies) across seven regions.

Key Regions Covered:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Detailed Table of Content:

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand Side Trends

1.3. Supply Side Trends

1.4. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Key Market Trends

3.1. Key Trends Impacting the Market

3.2. Innovation / Development Trends

4. Market Context

4.1. Regulatory Scenario

4.2. Product Adoption Analysis

4.3. Value Chain Analysis

TOC continued..!

Speak to our Research Expert: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-12369

Have a Look at Related Research Reports:

Optical Coherence Tomography Market Sales Surpassing US$ US$ 3.0 Bn by 2032 - Comprehensive Research Report by FMI

Veterinary Imaging Market to reach US$ 3.37 Bn Billion by 2030 | Veterinary Imaging Industry Size, Share & Industry Analysis, and Forecast 2022-2030

Medical Cannula Market Sales to reach USD 783.5 Mn by the end of 2030 - Comprehensive Research Report by FMI

Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market projected to reach US$ 18.7 Billion by the end of 2029 - Comprehensive Research Report by FMI

Endometriosis Treatment Market is forecasted to reach US$ 4 Bn by 2030 - Comprehensive Research Report by FMI

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, and has delivery centers in the UK, U.S. and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact:

Future Market Insights Unit No: 1602-006

Jumeirah Bay 2

Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A

Jumeirah Lakes Towers

Dubai

United Arab Emirates

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/

Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/medical-hyperspectral-imaging-market

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs