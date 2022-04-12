Republic Bank Hires Two Seasoned Executives to Lead Growth in Long Island Market

PHILADELPHIA, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Republic First Bancorp, Inc. FRBK, the parent company of Republic Bank, today announced the hiring of two Long Island-based executives to lead the bank's expansion in the market. Robert McKenna will serve as Senior Vice President and Team Leader in Long Island while Susan Aminov joins as Vice President and Regional Private Banker covering New York City and Long Island.



McKenna is an established banking professional with over 35 years of commercial lending experience in the New York region. He previously served as First Vice President, Commercial Loan Officer at Valley National Bank where he played a critical role in developing the institution's Long Island commercial loan portfolio.

Aminov comes to Republic Bank after spending more than two decades in the banking industry and with deep knowledge of private banking. Throughout her career, she's held a number of management roles, most recently as Vice President, Relationship Manager at TD Wealth.

"Bob and Susan are impressive leaders with a knack for delivering exceptional customer service," said Vernon W. Hill, II, CEO and Chairman of Republic Bank. "Their unique strengths will be an asset to the Republic Bank team as we look to increase our presence in Long Island and the New York region overall."

Republic Bank is one of the region's fastest growing financial institutions and continues to expand its footprint throughout Philadelphia, Southern New Jersey and New York City as part of its "The Power of Red is Back" growth plan. Republic Bank's 34 stores offer the most convenient hours in the region, with extended lobby and drive-thru hours, providing customers unmatched flexibility. The bank also continuously enhances and upgrades its technology platforms to ensure that it delivers a best-in-class digital experience that is both convenient and secure. Republic Bank offers absolutely free checking, ATM/Debit cards and credit cards issued on the spot and access to more than 55,000 surcharge free ATMs worldwide via the Allpoint network.

About Republic Bank

Republic Bank is the operating name for Republic First Bank. Republic First Bank is a full-service, state-chartered commercial bank, whose deposits are insured up to the applicable limits by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC). The Bank provides diversified financial products through its 34 offices located in Atlantic, Burlington, Camden and Gloucester Counties in New Jersey; Bucks, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia Counties in Pennsylvania and New York County in New York. The bank also offers a wide range of residential mortgage products through its mortgage division, Oak Mortgage Company. For more information about Republic Bank, please visit www.myrepublicbank.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Republic First Bancorp, Inc. ("the Company") may from time to time make written or oral "forward-looking statements", including statements contained in this release and in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements include statements with respect to the Company's beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, anticipations, estimates, and intentions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties and are subject to change based on various factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. These factors include competition, timing, credit risks of lending activities, changes in general economic conditions, price pressures on loan and deposit products, and other factors detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The words "may", "could", "should", "would", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "plan", and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All such statements are made in good faith by the Company pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company, except as may be required by applicable law or regulations.

SOURCE: Republic First Bancorp, Inc.

CONTACT

Kelli Sheatsley

ksheatsley@briancom.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5b8005cc-5fba-4f3f-88b1-4d786010dfab