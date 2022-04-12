Wetzel's Pretzels Celebrates National Wetzel Day with Free Pretzel Giveaway for All

PASADENA, Calif., April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wetzel's Pretzels (Wetzel's), the beloved snacking pioneer, is delivering handheld happiness from coast to coast this National Pretzel Day, also known as National Wetzel Day, April 26, by offering a free, freshly-baked Original Pretzel to all guests after 3pm*. It's the eighth year that Wetzel's fans can enjoy a made-from-scratch Original Pretzel, at no charge, simply by showing up and asking for one.



"We're excited to celebrate National Wetzel Day by welcoming fans to enjoy a signature twisted treat on us," said Jennifer Schuler, CEO of Wetzel's Pretzels. "This event is about so much more than a free pretzel – it's about cultivating those delightful moments of fresh-baked joy in your day."

As the brand prepares for its annual celebration, it's dispatching corporate staff out in the field to support their franchise partners, crew members and stores during this busy time. Committed to ‘Bringing Pretzels to the People,' all corporate staff – from part-time workers to the CEO – will be suiting up in Wetzel's uniforms that day, intent on delivering hand-crafted pretzel bliss to its guests.

"Building on our reputation for having big brand strength, while maintaining a small company feel, the idea of working in the field alongside our team members was a no brainer for us," said Schuler. "We pride ourselves in developing personal connections with all members of the Wetzel's franchise family and want to be there to support them, because we only succeed if we succeed together."

This year, the fun-loving West Coast brand is twisting National Wetzel Day into a two-day celebration. Pretzel lovers who follow Wetzel's on TikTok will score access to exclusive content and online deals to keep the pretzel party going. The action starts with a hashtag challenge, where users who show how to #WetzUpYourLife can win limited time only, FOMO-inducing merch. Then, on April 27, the mouth-watering madness continues as the pretzel purveyor will drop a promo code good for another free pretzel, with the purchase of any pretzel.

On the heels of a historic 2021 sales performance, Wetzel's continues to see growth across all brand metrics in 2022. Recently recognized by Franchise Business Review as a "Top Food Franchise of 2022" and "Top Recession-Proof Franchise," Wetzel's profitable business model and simple operations continue to drive franchise interest. Leveraging both traditional layouts and flexible store formats, along with all-time high development demand has this irreverent brand charging toward unprecedented pipeline growth. Knead to know more about the Wetzel's franchise opportunity? Visit https://www.wetzelsfranchising.com.

*One per person present. Upgrades additional. Valid at participating locations.

About Wetzel's Pretzels

Providing a fun, fresh take on soft pretzels, Wetzel's Pretzels was founded in 1994 by Bill Phelps and Rick Wetzel in Pasadena, California. Drawing fans to its mouth-watering, portable snacks that are hand-rolled, baked fresh and served hot from the oven, word quickly spread about the delicious West Coast brand. Today, Wetzel's Pretzels has grown to more than 350 bakeries, including premier locations like Disney Springs® at Walt Disney World® Resort, Downtown Disney® District at Disneyland® Resort and Universal CityWalk,TM continuing to cultivate fanatics around the world with its SoCal vibes and "gram-worthy" snacks. It's cult-like following includes famous fans like Ben Affleck, Billie Eilish, Jimmy Kimmel and Kim Kardashian. As the nation's leading pretzel chain, the franchise has received numerous accolades, most recently being named to the 2022 Top Food Franchises, 2022 Top Recession-Proof Franchises and Culture100 lists by Franchise Business Review. Jennifer Schuler, the brand's first female CEO was also recognized by Nation's Restaurant News as one of the "Most Influential CEOs in the Restaurant Industry."



Media Contact

Joshua Levitt

PR for Wetzel's Pretzels

949.981.0757

josh@fikacollective.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ef60d4bd-e995-4afe-a1ca-30fbf25f1724