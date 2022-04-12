Electronic Coating Technologies to Exhibit at D2P Trade Show

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electronic Coating Technologies (ECT), a leading provider of protective materials and application services for the electronics industry, kicks off April with a trade show event in Southern New England.



For over 20 years, ECT has been offering turnkey application and sub-contract services to help protect electronics including conformal coatings, encapsulants, and other circuit board chemistries. More recently, ECT has begun distributing adhesives and coatings used by electronic manufacturers and supporting equipment.

The Design-2-Part (D2P) Show launches 2022 events for ECT to showcase with America's largest design and contract manufacturing trade show for suppliers and manufacturing services. The free, two-day event will be held on April 20-21, 2022, from 9:30am to 3:00pm at the Mohegan Sun Exposition Centre Uncasville, CT.

ECT will be located at booth #442. Our SME team, led by newly appointed Sales and Business Development Manager, Erick Campos, will demonstrate services for: conformal coating services, FIP/ CIP gasketing, PCB cleaning, silicone mold making, and consulting services.

Erick Campos, Sales and Business Development Manager, stated, "We're an agile group of experts to help enable technology from the ground up and it's clearly demonstrated in the wide range of industries that we support. Although I have assumed a new role within the organization, my tenure has been extensive to provide the customer-centered solution for speed to market. Our team looks forward to connecting with new and familiar faces at D2P."

About ECT

Electronic Coating Technologies provides expertise in protective materials and application services within the electronic technology sectors. Service and solutions are provided for the aerospace and military, automotive, consumer and industrial, power and renewable energy, and medical industries. For additional information on ECT, visit electroniccoating.com or call us at 1-877-262-8328.