Mailers Market is Expected to Reach US$ 4.9 Bn in 2032 | Global Mailers Industry Size, Share, Trends, Outlook 2032

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global mailers market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 3.0 Bn in 2022. With sales growing at a 5.1% CAGR , the market valuation will reach US$ 4.9 Bn by 2032. Packaging companies across the globe are using mailers as a reliable and protective solution while shipping products.



Padded mailers are generally made from polyethylene, kraft paper, and fiber-based materials. Increasing demand for electrical gadgets is propelling sales of cushioned mailers, which is expected to augment the growth in the market. Manufacturers are including to improve the capabilities of mailers. They are also using recyclable materials to keep up with the sustainability drive across the globe. Key players are investing in cohesive cold seal packaging techniques in mailers to ensure maximum protection of products. These mailers ensure optimal sealing for cold seal materials and does not bind with other comparable materials, thereby reducing distribution costs and damage incurred while shipping cold products. These mailers reduce the shipping time and maintain the quality of products packed within.

Padded mailers do not require structural support and thick padding. This improves their efficiency in transporting goods, taking lesser time, while enabling manufacturers to store and ship them in smaller spaces. Further, cushioned mailers are being adopted in the ecommerce sector owing to their benefits such as cost-effectiveness and light weight. Increasing sales of various products through online retail channels will continue pushing sales in the market.

"Surging demand for eco-friendly packaged solutions across the globe is boosting sales of paper mailers, thereby augmenting the growth in the market. Besides this, increasing investments in research and development by key market players to improve the efficacy of cushioned mailers will drive the market over the forecast period," says an FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways:

Based on material, sales in the paper mailers segment will account for 60% of the total market share, offering an incremental opportunity of US$ 1.3 Bn over the forecast period.

The sales of cushioned mailers are estimated to increase at a 5.9% CAGR through 2032.

CAGR through 2032. The consumption of mailers in the shipping and logistics industry is expected to remain high.

The U.S. is anticipated to dominate the North America mailers market owing to the presence of a robust ecommerce sector in the country.

Demand in the China mailers market will grow at a 6.5% CAGR over the forecast period.



Global Mailers Market Landscape

Sealed Air Corporation, ProAmpac LLC, 3M Company, Georgia-Pacific LLC, Pregis LLC, Intertape Polymer Group Inc., PAC Worldwide Corporation, VP Group (Vereinigte Papierwarenfabriken GmbH), Storopack Hans Reichenecker GmbH, PolyPak Packaging, Bravo Pack Inc., Polycell Group, Insulated Products Corporation, MAILERS HQ, BETA(ShenZhen) Package Products Co.Ltd are some of the leading players operating in the global mailers market.

Global Mailers Market Report

Future Market Insights, in its new report, offers an unbiased analysis of the global market for mailers market by material type (paper mailers, plastic mailers), product type (cushioned mailers, non-cushioned mailers), insulation (insulated mailers, non-insulated mailers), end use (manufacturing & warehousing, shipping & logistics, e-commerce) across seven regions.

